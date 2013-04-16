Omnibuzz Unveils Their Vintage Bus Hire Service Featuring Routemaster Buses

Bromley, England -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/16/2013 -- Coming up with an event that stands out from others isn't easy to do. With the help of Omnibuzz, a London bus hire company, this task has become a little easier. "Omnibuzz offers vintage buses for a wide range of occasions, making a regular event one that will be remembered for years to come," Steve Portman of Omnibuzz exclaims.



Omnibuzz maintains a fleet of buses. Choose from a 56, 64 or 72 seat bus, with both open and closed top vehicles available for private hire. Although the bus hire service keeps its home base in North Kent, private hires typically run in the South East. "Customers wishing to go further afield should contact Omnibuzz to make the necessary arrangements. All hires come with a conductor and uniformed driver," Mr. Portman explains.



A vintage bus hire service turns an everyday event into one that guests will rave about. Many use the buses for a day at the races or for a private party. Businesses find the buses to be perfect for a corporate event, a christmas party or client entertainment. Private sightseeing tours remain a popular option while students find heading to the prom in a vintage bus makes the dance even more memorable. "It's all a matter of what a client is looking for. Clients do need to be aware that Omnibuzz doesn't handle football matches with the exception of those where participants are under 18 and parents ride along to supervise. Omnibuzz also doesn't handle late night runs, stag or hen events and pub crawls," Mr. Portman goes on to say.



The cost of the vintage bus hire varies based on many factors, including distance, location and duration. The price includes the bus, driver, conductor, insurance, mileage and fuel. No VAT is charged on private hires and wedding trips include a Wedding Special destination blind and ribbons on the front of the bus. "Personalized blinds are available and the client must allow for ten working days for the blinds to be delivered. Other decorations may be allowed, but this must be discussed with the bus company at time of hire," Mr. Portman states.



Omnibuzz strives to make a good event great in every way. "When hiring a bus, the client needs to present his or her requests and Omnibuzz will do everything possible to make the requests a reality, within limits. All a client needs to do is ask," Mr. Portman says.



About Omnibuzz

