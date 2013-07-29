Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Investor Alert: Investigation of Takeover by Publicis Groupe SA

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/29/2013 -- An investigation on behalf of investors in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) shares was announced concerning whether the offer by Publicis Groupe SA merge with Omnicom Group Inc.and the takeover process are unfair to investors in NYSE:OMC shares.



Investors who purchased shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) prior to July 26, 2013



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain officers and directors of Omnicom Group Inc. breached their fiduciary duties owed to NYSE:OMC investors in connection with the proposed acquisition.



On July 28, 2013, Omnicom Group Inc. and Publicis Groupe SA announced that they have signed an agreement for a merger of equals. Omnicom shareholders will receive 0.813 newly issued ordinary shares of Publicis Omnicom Group for each Omnicom share they own, together with a special dividend of $2.00 per share. In addition, Omnicom shareholders will receive up to two regular quarterly dividends of $0.40 per share if declared and the record date occurs prior to closing.



However, given that at least one analyst has set the high target price for NYSE:OMC shares at $75.00 per share, the investigation by a law firm concerns whether the offer is too low for NYSE:OMC stockholders.

According to the investigation there is no price floor protecting the Omnicom Group Inc. shareholders' compensation while Publicis Groupe SA shareholders will receive a full, not fractional, newly-issued ordinary share of Publicis Omnicom Group for each Publicis share they own, plus a special dividend of1.00 euro per share.



More specifically, the investigation focuses on whether the Omnicom Group Board of Directors undertook an adequate sales process, adequately shopped the company before entering into the transaction, maximized shareholder value by negotiating the best price, and acted in the shareholders' best interests in connection with the proposed sale.



Omnicom Group Inc. reported that its annual Total Revenue rose from over $11.72 billion in 2009 to over $14.21 billion in 2012 and that its Net Income over those respective time periods increased from $7930 million to $998.30 million.



Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) grew from $22.57 per share in March 2009 to as high as $66.34 per share on July 12, 2013.



Those who are current investors in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)



