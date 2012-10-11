Omniwheel Leader Rotacaster Names UK Reseller Varley Ltd.

Tighes Hill, NSW -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/11/2012 -- 360 degree maneuverability is achieved with Rotacaster’s direct lateral and rotational movement. Rotacaster makes manual movement of loads safer, faster and easier. The most important message communicated by safety managers is the concern and need for workplace ergonomic improvements whenever and wherever possible. Especially when workers compensation, lost work days and insurance premiums can be reduced while improving productivity.



Rotacaster Wheel Limited is an Australian company with a focus on innovative product design. Rotacaster is a patented multi-directional wheel quickly becoming the alternative to the swivel caster. The Rotacaster is a sturdy, robust wheel, adaptable to a vast array of applications and it overcomes many of the limitations associated with the traditional swivel caster wheel.



Rotacaster’s Managing Director Peter McKinnon recently announced the strategic partnership of UK reseller Varley Ltd., located in Cheshire, UK. “We are delighted to work with the Varley Ltd. and look forward to a long and productive relationship,” noted McKinnon.



Rotacaster, while fixed in a primary orientation, facilitates movement in any direction without the need of a traditional swivel mount. Omni-wheels have been used in conveyor and light-duty robotics applications for years, yet the Rotacaster multi-directional wheel is engineered to provide additional robustness, durability, and ride quality necessary as an industrial floor wheel.



Applications for the Rotacaster range from material handling equipment (hand trucks, trolleys, dollies, carts, skates) to shopping carts and luggage; from conveyor transfers, pipe rollers, and other inverted applications to robotics and patient lifts in medical settings.



Contact Rotacaster at www.rotacaster.com.au or via phone: 61 2 4907 8100.



Rotacaster Wheel Ltd.

www.rotacaster.com.au

Peter McKinnon, Managing Director

info@rotacaster.com.au

+61 2 4907 8100