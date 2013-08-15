On a Mission to Promote Fitness in America

Wilmington, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/15/2013 -- King Athletic is at it again, spoiling the community with another promotional discount. Fans of the brand can’t seem to get enough of the top quality leather Jump Rope, currently the star product, and King Athletic is more than happy to recognize the ever-growing support.



From August 13th to 16th, all cardio fitness leather Jump Ropes will be 30% off when you purchase on Amazon.com (http://www.amazon.com/King-Athletic-Cardio-Fitness-Training/dp/B00C7YRH2Q/). We already have the exclusive promotional code so you can get this deal while it’s hot: (XJHHH8R7).



“It’s all about the community,” says King Athletic spokesperson Simon Davies. “We’re bringing together like-minded people who are passionate about sports, fitness and achievement.” Going beyond simply offering a great product, King Athletic has been boosting its customer relations through social media. Sharing fitness facts and cool sports snapshots, King Athletic is going interactive.



There’s a simplicity about King Athletic that’s absolutely magnetic. Jumping Rope goes as far back as 1600 A.D., and the fun and health benefits it had back then are just as true today. King Athletic isn’t reinventing the wheel, they’re bringing us back to simple, effective fitness, and sharing it to the masses with modern day style.



The response has been clear. The people are loving what the company has been getting up to and are on their toes looking forward to the next big promotion.



Url: http://www.amazon.com/King-Athletic-Cardio-Fitness-Training/dp/B00C7YRH2Q/



Video link:

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=z8yR4Rng2zs