London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/21/2020 -- The transport services market consists of sales of transportation services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that transport goods and people from one location to another for an amount or fee. The transportation services industry includes establishments that provide services to move people, goods and materials through air, rail, road, water, and pipeline. The market also comprises sales of warehousing and storage services by entities that are involved in the operation of warehousing and storage facilities for merchandise, refrigerated goods, and other materials.



The Transport Services market is segmented by type of service, by purpose and by geography.

By Type Of Service - The transport services market can be segmented by type into

a) General Transportation

b) Truck Transportation

c) Air Transportation

d) Water Transportation

e) Transit And Ground Passenger Transportation

f) Warehousing And Storage

g) Rail Transportation

h) Pipeline Transportation

The general transportation market was the largest segment of the transport services market in 2018 at 30.4%. The pipeline transportation market is expected to be the fastest-growing segment going forward at a CAGR of 11.9%.



By Purpose – The transport services market can be segmented by type into

a) Cargo And Freight

b) Tourism And Leisure Travel

c) Transportation Support Activities

d) Commuter Travel

e) Shipping And Delivery

f) Business Travel

The cargo and freight travel was the largest segment of the transport services market in 2018 at 33.4%. The commuter travel is expected to be the fastest-growing segment going forward at a CAGR of 8.9%.



Sub-Segmentation:

By Type Of Service - The general transportation market can be further segmented by type of service into

a) Couriers And Messengers

b) Sightseeing Transportation & Support Activities For Transportation

c) Postal Services



The truck transportation market can be further segmented by type of service into

a) Specialized Freight Trucking

b) General Freight Trucking



The air transportation market can be further segmented by type of service into

a) Air Cargo Services

b) Chartered Air Transportation

c) Passenger Air Transportation



The water transportation market can be further segmented by type of service into

a) Deep Sea, Coastal, And Great Lakes

b) Inland



The transit and ground passenger transportation market can be further segmented by type of service into

a) Commuter Rail And Public Bus Services

b) Taxi And Limousine Services

c) School And Employee Bus Services

d) Charter Bus Services

e) Others - Transit And Ground Passenger Transportation



The taxi and limousine services market can be further segmented by type of service into

a) Mobile Application Based Taxi Services

b) Other Taxi Services



Asia-Pacific was the largest market for transport services market, accounting for 32.7% of the global market in 2018. It was followed by North America, Western Europe and then the other regions. Going forward, Africa and Asia-Pacific will be the fastest growing regions in this market.



Major Competitors of global transport services market are China National Railway Group Co., Ltd., United Parcel Service, Inc., United States Postal Service, Deutsche Post DHL Group, FedEx Corporation



