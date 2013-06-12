On Eagles Wings: Emotion-Tugging New Book Tells Powerful Story of Love, Loss & Survival

Cohoes, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/12/2013 -- As summer approaches and millions of sun-seekers choose their ‘getaway’ reads, thousands of compelling books will be absorbed across the country and around the world. However, few are quite as bold and touching as Pauline Gray’s emotive new memoir.



‘On Eagles Wings: A Story of Love, Loss, and Survival’ encapsulates the importance of love, life and everything that comes with them.



Synopsis:



On Eagles Wings is a true life story of love, loss and survival. Pauline Gray has based this touching memoir on the lives of three generations of God-fearing, fun loving people.



Through thoughtful prose filled with genuine emotion, Pauline recreates lives filled with unconditional love, compassion, and above all, courage. Accompany Pauline as she takes you on an incredible journey from romps through Central Park to the scenic mountains of New Hampshire, a not-to-be-missed adventure in Puerto Rico to the bountiful banquets at the Homestead. Enjoy the splendor of a family that prays together and stays together through thick and thin, all the while accompanied by a diversified group of people and one entertaining Gramps with his quips and storytelling.



On Eagles Wings is a story that speaks to the heart. It has a quality of reflection written into it, as in the final chapter, it defines the lingering effects of love and loss.



As the author explains, her book shares a story that the world urgently needs to hear.



“This story may not be wholly unique, but it is important. Our loved ones and the loved ones of those around us are being lost on a daily basis whether it be here at home, or on foreign soil,” says Gray.



Continuing, “My book captures this spirit within its pages and presents a well-rounded reflection on love, life and everything that comes with it. Life is full of emotions, testing times and hopeful happiness; I’ve tried to capture this within my pages to provide a thought-provoking read for anyone with an open mind.”



With the book’s popularity increasing, interested readers are urged to purchase their copies as soon as possible.



‘On Eagles Wings: A Story of Love, Loss, and Survival’, published by Tate Publishing, is available now: http://oneagleswings.tateauthor.com/



About Pauline Gray

Pauline Gray is a retired Nutritional Consultant. From 1972 until her retirement in 2000, she practiced holistically. During those twenty eight years, she studied herbology with Dr. John Christopher and became a certified and registered foot reflexologist studying the original Ingham method. In 1981 she authored, “The Meeting Place: Yoga, Youth and You. In 1985 Pauline received a Nutritional Science Award in recognition of Distinguished Achievement in Natural Nutrition.



She designed and authored a comprehensive Herbology course which was approved in 1992 by the New York State Nurses Association for continuing credits. In 1993 she received her D.Sc. in Pastoral Psychology and received her license from the Pastoral Care Licensing Commission. In late 1994 Pauline was given the Sister Mary Thomas award in recognition of the many hours donated to the church as a Pastoral Counselor for the lay community and clergy. In 2007 she wrote “Sober for the Health of it: A Nutritional Approach to the Treatment of Alcoholism.” To quote a former client: “Although in her late seventies, her talent and ambition seems limitless.” Member—American Association of Nutritional Consultants, and International Women’s Writing Guild.