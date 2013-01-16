On Foot to Freedom - Michael Lee Johnson Walks 15,000km Alone and Unaided

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/16/2013 -- Michael Lee Johnson is a native of Widnes, Cheshire in the north west of England. He is 28 years of age and in just a couple of months from now, he plans to start walking from Beijing to England. He intends to fly to China in the July of this year 2013 where he will begin his journey back to England by foot. He has made up his mind not to return to England once he leaves by any other means, but on feet. His journey is expected to take 3-5 years and the distance closes to about 15000 kilometers.



While on his journey, Michael Lee Johnson intends to write a book regarding his life during the journey. He is also aware of all the weather related hardships that would be faced by him while passing through the desserts and by walking around the mountains. He will encounter serious hot and cold weathers, both on their extreme. But he is up and ready to face the challenge, although he intends doing some research prior to leaving regarding the weather and regarding the cultural information that he would need as he passes through various borders.



Additionally, his followers will be able to track the exact location of Michael as he continues with his quest. He will be accompanied by GPS systems that would plot his location over Google maps on a particular date and time. He ensures to make high definition videos as he goes to the end of his quest. He will make mini documentary out of all this. The route he intends to make is the safest of all alternatives he will begin from Beijing Northern & Western China, then through Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and possibly Turkmenistan. He will pass across Iran, Armenia and then he will reach back home to England.



He intends to walk across India, Pakistan and Afghanistan in an attempt to see more areas based on the stability of political conditions in these countries. However, the point of uniqueness is that he intends doing all this on foot. This campaign will take from 3 to 5 years that otherwise takes 13 hours in flight. Michael wants to have an iPhone application made for him for his GPS tracking and following, but he says that it depends upon how much funds he can collect. He feels determinant to put one foot in front of the other, this way he can walk the 15000 kilometers towards his freedom as he names it.



For more information about Michael Lee Johnson and his journey, interested folks may visit http://www.michaelleejohnson.com



