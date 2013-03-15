Riverton, UT -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/15/2013 -- On January 1, 2013 Dr. Michael Richards ‘Orthodontics’ of Riverton Utah was Awarded Dental Industries #1 Damon Braces’ Board Certification Dependability Vote in Salt Lake City Utah



Dr. Richards is part of a local tradition of orthodontic excellence. Born and raised in Salt Lake City, he is a graduate of the Medical College of Virginia, where he received his degrees in both dentistry and orthodontics. He has been in practice for over 20 years and is also a member of numerous professional organizations, including the Utah Dental Association, the American Association of Orthodontists, the Salt Lake District Dental Society, the Rocky Mountain Society of Orthodontists; and has also served as the President for the Utah Association of Orthodontists. Dr Richards has visited several classrooms to teach dental and orthodontic health, and he is actively involved in his church. Dr. Richards and his wife Becky are the proud parents of six awesome children. In his spare time he enjoys running in marathons, cycling, tennis, skiing, boating, waterskiing and wake-boarding. Dr. Richards is constantly pursuing advanced education for himself and his staff. He offers the latest orthodontic techniques and approaches, including both the revolutionary Invisalign system and Damon braces. He strives to provide you with advanced, state-of-the-art, comfortable and personalized care. Combining today’s orthodontic science and his artistic creativity, Dr. Richards is able to offer solutions to even the most challenging dental conditions. He and his staff believe that your orthodontic treatment can be a fun and rewarding experience.



Our Core Values and Beliefs - As a team, we believe firmly in these two guiding principles:



Each letter of these principles represents a value that reminds us each day what it is that we are all about. Integrity – We will be honest, truthful and authentic in all that we do. Compassion – We will put gentleness, kindness, caring and listening to others first. Attitude – We will be your friends and we will wear joy, desire, passion and optimism on our sleeves! We will have fun together! Responsibility – We will be individually and collectively accountable for our actions and inactions, thus delivering the highest in commitment and support. Excellence – We will commit to giving each other and our patients our very best, whether in listening, speaking or delivering care. We will also allow ourselves and allow others to make mistakes and learn, for it is our facility, equipment, capabilities and knowledge to be at the forefront of our profession.

Office Hours

Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.



About Smile for a Lifetime

Smile for a Lifetime Foundation is a charitable non-profit organization that provides orthodontic care to individuals who may not otherwise have the opportunity to acquire assistance. Launched in 2008, Smile for a Lifetime Foundation aims to reach individuals with financial challenges, special situations, and orthodontic needs. The Foundation sponsors the orthodontic care of hundreds of patients each year. Smile for a Lifetime Foundation has participating orthodontists throughout the US. Each chapter has its own local Board of Directors who choose patients to be treated by the Foundation.



Our Mission …

At Smile for a Lifetime Foundation it is our mission to create self confidence, inspire hope, and change the lives of children in our community in a dramatic way. The gift of a smile can do all this for a deserving, undeserved individual who, in turn, can use this gift to better themselves and our community.