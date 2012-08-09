On-Line Commercial and Industrial Catalog Now Available from Champion Oil

Clinton, MO -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/09/2012 -- Located in Clinton, Missouri, just 75 miles southeast of Kansas City, Champion’s 450,000 square foot plant accommodates more than 1.4 million gallons of bulk storage with convenient rail siding. The plant has 10 filling lines and an in-house blow molding operation to produce HDPE and PVC bottles. The facility also contains state of the art volumetric and net-weight filling capabilities.



Champion has twenty-six blending tanks, ranging from 1,500 to 34,000 gallons, feeding an elaborate pigging system designed to prevent cross product contamination. Rail siding and tanker truck offload locations provide the versatility to receive bulk fluids in sizes ranging from 5 gallons to 26,000 gallons.



Champion’s blow molding operation has the capabilities to produce HDPE and PVC bottles in sizes ranging from 2 oz. to 2.5 gallons in a wide range of colors. Champion’s bottle production reuses its regrind material, essentially recycling otherwise unusable plastic.



Seven lubricant filling lines package engine oils, hydraulic fluids, specialty oils, fuel additives, and automotive fluids, including power steering fluid, brake fluid, and tire sealant. Each line has specific types of products that it can package.



Champion Brands has a state of the art laboratory. While the lab’s primary function is to test the performance of products before they are packaged, the lab also has the tools and test equipment to perform chemical analysis of fluid composition.



Champion catalogs are free and available in print upon request or can also be viewed online or downloaded in Adobe® PDF format at http://www.championbrands.com/2012catalogs.htm



About Champion Brands, LLC

Champion Brands, LLC, is a globally recognized industry leader in specialty lubricants for over 55 years. Champion also produces and blends over 350 products including fuel, oil, engine additives, and lubricants for the automotive, racing, heavy truck, agricultural, industrial, and specialty markets. For more information about Champion Oils contact your nearest Champion Distributor, or call Champion at 800-821-5693 or 660-885-8151. Champion Brands, LLC; 1001 Golden Drive, Clinton, MO, or go to http://www.championbrands.com