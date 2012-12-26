On-Line Premium Hookah Store Makes Premium Hookahs Available to Customers

Ontario, Canada -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/26/2012 -- Quality Hookahs are available now through Chill Hookahs, an international chain of online stores that bring the world famous hookahs at one place.



Hookahs are an ancient form of smoking tobacco as well as for fun and relaxation. Centuries old concept of smoking hookah has been adopted my many countries and there are special hookah bars and café as well that have separate sections made for people to enjoy hookah. Hookah, unlike the regular smoking is extremely fun and enjoyable. People can gather around, chat and enjoy the amazing hookah at the same time.



Chill Hookahs are the online store that provides quality hookahs from around the world. One need not go through the stores and retail outlets to purchase the hookahs as they are easily available at an affordable price at Chill Hookahs. Quality hookahs with different style, size of hookah bases, hookah filters, hookah grommet, hookah bowls and hookah wind covers. These are available in different shapes and colours as well as sizes depending upon one’s taste. There are classic hookahs, premium hookahs, groovy hookahs and multiple hose hookahs all available at Chill Hookahs.



Chill Hookahs has an amazing blog dedicated to the quality and wide range of hookahs. One can read articles about the types of hookahs and certain informative facts and topics that would interest the hookah lovers all across the world. These hookahs are all of premium quality and come with a 100% guarantee from Chill Hookahs. One can order these online by making payments through simple, safe and secured network. The delivery is fast and efficient. One gets free shisha, tongs, charcoal and much more with every online order. Chill Hookahs even offer extra discount on the already reduced prices of hookah when a customer tells them something about themselves on their online forum. This is another fun way of engaging hookah lovers. Any query, question about the hookah and other related products can be posted online through their website and they would get back immediately. “An amazing place to buy premium quality and classic design hookahs. I got mine at a dirt cheap price from Chill Hookahs”, says Cameron. “We supply the best quality hookahs through our online store. The hookahs come with a 100% guarantee and unlimited pleasure”, says Peter, Online account manager at Chill Hookahs.



To buy premium quality hookahs with shisha, charcoal, tongs and much more, visit Chill Hookahs website.



About Chill Hookahs

Chill Hookahs is an online store for hookah-lovers, a provider of quality hookahs and an information heaven for hookah-enthusiast who want to learn more.



Stepan Parunashvili

Chill Hookahs

stepan@chillhookahs.com

Thornhill, Ontario L3T 2G6

Canada

http://www.chillhookahs.com