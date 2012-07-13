On-Line Retailer Race-Mart Adds Champion Racing Oil

Clinton, MO -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/13/2012 -- “It is exciting for Champion Racing Oil to find a partner that shares the same passion in promoting racing products,” said Karl Dedolph, Director of Champion Performance Products. “Race-Mart® will be a valuable on-line partner for us and our racing lubricants.”



Race-Mart® is a registered Trade Mark of Race-Mart, Inc. and was formed to provide racers, street rodders, show car hobbyists and enthusiasts with proven products that they believe in for racers and enthusiasts. Race-Mart® has over $60 Million in inventory and 16 distribution centers nationwide totaling several million square feet. They are able to serve their customers with a large selection of product from several hundred manufacturers and provide quick delivery. Race-Mart® is dedicated to providing the best quality products available at reasonable prices. Their motto says it all - "Quality Is Not An Accident". Race-Mart® can be contacted at (888) 286-9797 or on line at http://www.race-mart.com



Champion Racing Motor Oils products contain Champion’s proprietary TVS® (Thermal Viscosity Stabilizer), special lubricity modifiers, and a premium level of anti-wear additives which includes a high quantity of ZDDP. These additives are proven to meet the lubrication demands of competition engines, create a tough film strength, which controls wear and provides more horsepower and torque in Dynamometer testing.



Champion Racing Oils are suitable for use in all competition and race engines especially those using flat tappet and/or roller cams operating at high RPM’s and requiring high-pressure valve springs. These “purpose-built” racing oils are offered in a popular range of multi-viscosity SAE grades and formulated to meet the demands of most of today’s high performance race engines. http://www.championsusechampion.com



About Champion Brands

Champion Brands, LLC, is a globally recognized industry leader in specialty lubricants for over 55 years. Champion also produces and blends over 300 products including fuel, oil, engine additives, and lubricants for the automotive, heavy truck, agricultural, industrial, and specialty markets. For more information about Champion Motor Oils contact your nearest Champion distributor, or call Champion at 800-821-5693 or 660-885-8151. Champion Brands, LLC; 1001 Golden Drive, Clinton, MO, or go to http://www.championsusechampion.com