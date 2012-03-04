Jaipur, Rajasthan -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/04/2012 -- Ribbun Software is a young but popular search engine optimization service provider that offers its clients a number of services that can improve their visibility on the Internet. One of the latest services to be added to Ribbun’s roster is on page optimization.



Mr. Mohit, a spokesperson for Ribbun SEO, shared his thoughts on this new service, “On page optimization is probably one of the most overlooked services. A lot of Internet marketers are not fully aware of on page optimization, and the few who do feel that there is nothing significant to gain from them. However, we at Ribbun believe in providing a complete solution for our clients, and on page optimization is necessary for this.”



On page optimization is the second half of a search engine optimization strategy. The first half, which is off page optimization, focuses on improving the visibility of a website by controlling factors outside it. This includes the more popular SEO methods like article marketing, content writing and online directory submission. On page optimization, on the other hand, focuses on methods for improving the visibility of a website by controlling certain aspects within it. Ribbun’s new on page optimization service offers certain time-tested methods such as Alt Tag optimization, original content addition, and competitive analysis.



In spite of the lack of popularity of this form of search engine optimization, current search engine algorithms rely heavily on certain aspects within the website. SEO on page optimization is necessary for optimizing the Meta data, title tags, page copy and URLs, all of which are necessary for being picked up by search engine spiders.



Without a good on page optimization service and the promotion of appropriate content for attracting the target audience, it is difficult for a website to be treated as an important source of information on a relevant topic. Without this consideration, the website would also lose its online visibility and would therefore miss out on traffic and page views.



Search engine bots frequently index web pages to search for meaningful and relevant content. In order for them to pick up on the relevance of content on a website, on page optimization services are necessary. Ribbun’s new on page optimization service changes the website pages for keywords and relevant and original content, therefore allowing traffic to increase by up to 30%.



About Ribbun

Ribbun is an SEO and SMO Company that offers complete solutions for building a strong web presence online. Its SEO services now include both off page as well as on page optimization, making it one of the most balanced SEO service providers at present.