On-Site Technology Announces One Month of Free Monitoring with Any New Annual Subscription

Bloomfield, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/16/2013 -- Since the beginning of the digital revolution businesses have been looking for data storage solutions. The problems of storing data are two-fold: how to store the data and how to keep the data secure. On-Site Technology is a New Jersey based IT services company that gives businesses in New Jersey online backup and technology support to store data and keep data secure.



On-Site Technology offers a full range of technology solutions for small and medium sized businesses. Companies with a small number of computers are still targets for hackers and the 24x7x365 monitoring provided by On-Site Technology scans a company’s computer network to check for abnormal activity that often indicates an intrusion. For businesses in New Jersey online backup is one way to limit the damage of a malicious attack on the network.



A virus or hardware problem can cause hours of downtime for a business, leading to lost sales and lost customers. Fortunately in New York online backup can be provided by On-Site Technology. This allows cloud storage of company data so that if something happens to the company computers the data will not be lost and the New York online backup can be accessible to employees who are away from the office.



On-site Technology can help with New Jersey online backup as well as provide on-site support. The on-site support includes computer set-up, cleaning and network troubleshooting. Additionally, for both New Jersey and New York online backup is an optional add-on.



On-Site Technology is offering their 24x7x365 monitoring service free for one month with the purchase of an annual subscription for a limited time. This subscription can include remote tech support as well as on-site setup, laptop rental or online data storage. For those companies that have multiple telecommuting employees or employees who travel away from the office in New York online backup is one way to ensure employee access to company data remotely.



FOR MORE INFORMATION: Visit http://www.on-sitetechnology.com/ or call (888) 800-4644.



