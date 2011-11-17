On Target Offers Full Accounting & Income Tax Preparation For Businesses

Burton, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/17/2011 -- Income Tax Preparation can be a hassle. It is important to make sure the preparer known all the new rules, laws, and allowable deductions . Help is on the way. In November the On Target Tax & Bookkeeping firm will be operating a new website to help people with tax preparation.



This firm may be small in number but has qualified professional in the tax field with years of experience. The firm will handle a variety of tax services, accounting, payroll , and business consulting services. This firm is a member of the National Association of Tax Professionals, the American Society of Tax Problem Solvers, National Association of Enrolled Agents, the American Institute of Professional Bookkeepers, and the Accountants World. The tax professional are very qualified and recognized for the work that they do.



When looking to have taxes done there are many different kinds of tax and it is important to find a professional that can handle them all. On Target Tax will handle individual income tax preparation . They will get all the deductions the customer is entitled to and can file electronic refund with the IRS and state tax boards. In addition to individual taxes the firm can file corporate taxes including partnerships. The firm will do their best to minimize the tax liability that is owned and keep track of finances throughout the year. In addition to tax service payroll is also handled and designed to meet the specific needs of the business. Payroll reports are available during the year not just at tax time.



With tax season coming up soon it is important to go to a tax professional with experience and knowledge of the laws. If your searching for accountants Burton Michigan, the professionals at On Target Tax can help get the most out of the tax return and reduce the amount of taxes owned while staying within the law.