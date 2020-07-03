On the Fly Arrives in More Cities

Doral, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/03/2020 -- It all begins with just scanning a QR code to bring up the restaurant's menu and its items for sale. Customers can take their time, choose their items carefully and make any special instructions, and pay for their meal without having to hand their debit or credit card over. With OTF, having a meal delivered at home is super easy and it also proves successful as a way of "calling ahead" and getting the order ready to be picked up when customers arrive.



With customers ordering food from their smartphones, fewer employees need to be employed, and serving each table can be sped up, dramatically boosting efficiency. Businesses are able to focus on taking care of more clients while protecting their health thanks to less face to face human interaction.



To learn more, visit https://ontheflypos.com.



About On The Fly POS

On The Fly POS is a point of sale app with a simple "Go Ahead, Touch It" focus. It is designed to be easy to use, yet provides a highly effective digital tablet system. The system integrates seamlessly with modern POS systems and includes features like easy payment processing, a user-friendly backend, email or printed receipts, and support for high-quality photos and video. For more information on our business POS app or to schedule a demonstration, visit our website or email info@ontheflypos.com.