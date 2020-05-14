On the Fly Is the Socially Distant POS

Doral, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/14/2020 -- On the Fly easily processes fundamental aspects of a business while limiting human to human contact. Customers can make their payments using their own device to order and pay. After installing the app, customers can browse the restaurant and see the full menu, including images.



Customers have the option of choosing delivery or pickup, they can customize the order, quickly enter their contact and payment info and check out right on their mobile device, eliminating the need to exchange credit cards or cash. As customers make their selections and add to their cart, the subtotal is always visible without having to leave the menu.



With On the Fly, there is no touching of menus and tickets do not need to be handed over to the kitchen, significantly improving productivity and efficiency. Customers can place their orders quickly, privately, and businesses can concentrate on fulfilling orders faster and safer while keeping contact to a minimum.



Scan, click, pay. On the Fly is the social distancing POS solution for businesses.



About On The Fly POS

On The Fly POS is a point of sale app designed to be easy to use, yet provides a highly effective digital tablet system. The system integrates seamlessly with modern POS systems and includes features like easy payment processing, a user-friendly backend, email or printed receipts, and support for high-quality photos and video. For more information on our business POS app or to schedule a demonstration, visit our website or email info@ontheflypos.com.