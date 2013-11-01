On the Hit List: BlackBerry Ltd (NASDAQ:BBRY), on Semiconductor Corp, Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc (NASDAQ:OMEX), Applied Materials, Inc

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/01/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: BlackBerry Ltd (NASDAQ:BBRY), ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ONNN), Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc (NASDAQ:OMEX), Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).



BlackBerry Ltd (NASDAQ:BBRY), decreased -2.64% and closed at $7.93 on a traded volume of 12.50 million shares, in comparison to 24.04 million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is down over-33.24%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $4.08 million and its total outstanding shares are 514.61 million.



Has BBRY Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



BlackBerry Limited engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of wireless solutions worldwide. It provides platforms and solutions for access to email, voice, instant messaging, short message service, Internet and Intranet-based applications, and browsing through the development of integrated hardware, software, and service.



ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ONNN), soared0.93% and closed at $7.05 on a traded volume of 11.65 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 6.80 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is down -16.41%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $6.80 and $7.10.



For How Long ONNN’s Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



ON Semiconductor Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor components for electronic systems and products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Application Products Group, Standard Products Group, and SANYO Semiconductor Products Group.



Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc (NASDAQ:OMEX), dropped down -23.94% and closed at $2.16. So far in three months, the stock is down -40.17%. The 52-week range for the stock is $1.88 and $3.70 and during the previous trading session it marked$2.84 as its highest price. The stock initially exchanged hands with a price of $2.84 and the overall traded volume that day was 11.44 million shares.



Has OMEX Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the archaeologically sensitive exploration and recovery of deep-ocean shipwrecks worldwide.



Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) after opening its shares at the price of $17.81, dropped -0.11% to close the day at $17.85. The stock ended on a traded volume of 10.98 million shares, in comparison to 15.26 million shares of average trading volume. The 52-week range for the stock is $9.95 and $18.18 and during the previous trading session the stock scored the highest price of $18.05. It started the day at $17.82.



Will AMAT Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Applied Materials, Inc. provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, flat panel display, solar photovoltaic (PV), and related industries worldwide.



About LeadingStockAlerts

LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community.



Our site has been the clear choice for today’s investors and day-traders. As one of the internet’s premiere financial destinations, we offer the investment community some of the market’s leading emerging opportunities. Using a balanced combination of industry experience and high-tech offerings, this site keeps you ahead of the curve and ahead of the bell.



Disclaimer

DO NOT BASE ANY INVESTMENT DECISION UPON ANY MATERIALS FOUND ON THIS REPORT OR WEBSITE. We are not registered as a securities broker-dealer or an investment adviser either with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or with any state securities regulatory authority. We are neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice.



The information contained in our report should be viewed as commercial advertisement and is not intended to be investment advice. The report is not provided to any particular individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. The information contained in our report is not an offer to buy or sell securities. We distribute opinions, comments and information free of charge exclusively to individuals who wish to receive them.



Read Full Disclaimer at: http://leadingstockalerts.com/disclaimer/