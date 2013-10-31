On the Hit List: CA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CA), Linear Technology Corporation (NASDAQ:LLTC), Rosetta Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:ROSE), PACCAR Inc

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/31/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: CA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CA), Linear Technology Corporation (NASDAQ:LLTC), Rosetta Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:ROSE), PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR).



CA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CA), increased0.09% and closed at $31.79 on a traded volume of 2.37 million shares, in comparison to 2.45 million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is up over 44.63%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $14.35million and its total outstanding shares are 451.27 million.



Will CA Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



CA Technologies, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise information technology (IT) management software and solutions that help customers manage and secure IT environments in the United States and internationally.



Linear Technology Corporation (NASDAQ:LLTC), plunged -0.83% and closed at $40.55 on a traded volume of 2.37 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 1.96 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is down -0.01%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $40.47 and $41.28.



Will LLTC Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Linear Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a line of analog integrated circuits (ICs) worldwide. The company produces power management, data conversion, signal conditioning, radio frequency (RF), and interface ICs; µModule subsystems; and wireless sensor network products.



Rosetta Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:ROSE), jumped up1.36% and closed at $61.82. So far in three months, the stock is up 35.54%. The 52-week range for the stock is $40.83 and $65.30 and during the previous trading session it marked$65.30 as its highest price. The stock initially exchanged hands with a price of $61.58 and the overall traded volume that day was 2.36 million shares.



Will ROSE Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Rosetta Resources Inc., an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition and development of onshore energy resources in the United States.



PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) after opening its shares at the price of $56.38, dropped -1.87% to close the day at $55.57. The stock ended on a traded volume of 2.35 million shares, in comparison to 1.50 million shares of average trading volume. The 52-week range for the stock is $41.17 and $60.00 and during the previous trading session the stock scored the highest price of $56.73. It started the day at $56.38.



Will PCAR Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



PACCAR Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks and related aftermarket parts worldwide.



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