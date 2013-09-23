On the Hit List: Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA), American Capital Agency Corp (NASDAQ:AGNC), eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY), DIRECTV

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/23/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA), American Capital Agency Corp (NASDAQ:AGNC), eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY), DIRECTV (NASDAQ:DTV).



Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA), decreased -0.02% and closed at $44.40 on a traded volume of 13.42 million shares, in comparison to 9.49million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is up over 18.84%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $116.55million and its total outstanding shares are 2.62million.



Has CMCSA Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Comcast Corporation (Comcast) is a provider of entertainment, information and communications products and services.



American Capital Agency Corp (NASDAQ:AGNC), plunged -2.40% and closed at $23.19 on a traded volume of 12.12 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 6.67 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is down -1.11%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $23.05 and $23.71.



Will AGNC Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



American Capital Agency Corp. (AGNC) is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company earns income primarily from investing on a leveraged basis in agency mortgage-backed securities.



eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY), jumped up0.92 % and closed at $54.95. So far in three months, the stock is up 7.47%. The 52-week range for the stock is $45.66 and $58.04 and during the previous trading session it marked$55.25 as its highest price. The stock initially exchanged hands with a price of $54.60 and the overall traded volume that day was 11.47 million shares.



Will EBAY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



eBay Inc is a global technology company that enables commerce through three reportable segments: Marketplaces, Payments, and GSI



DIRECTV (NASDAQ:DTV) after opening its shares at the price of $63.26, jumped up0.24% to close the day at $63.41. The stock ended on a traded volume of 11.89 million shares, in comparison to 4.31 million shares of average trading volume. The 52-week range for the stock is $47.71 and $67.85 and during the previous trading session the stock scored the highest price of $63.99. It started the day at $63.26.



Why Should Investors Buy DTV After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out.



DIRECTV provides digital television entertainment in the United States and Latin America. The company engages in acquiring, promoting, selling, and distributing digital entertainment programming primarily through satellite to residential and commercial subscribers.



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