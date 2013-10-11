On the Hit List: Deckers Outdoor Corp (NASDAQ:DECK), Google Inc(NASDAQ:GOOG), Skyworks Solutions Inc, SunPower Corporation

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/11/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Deckers Outdoor Corp (NASDAQ:DECK), Google Inc(NASDAQ:GOOG), Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS), SunPower Corporation( NASDAQ:SPWR).



Deckers Outdoor Corp (NASDAQ:DECK), decreased -1.30% and closed at $61.34 on a traded volume of 2.26million shares, in comparison to 1.04 million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is up over 52.32%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $2.12 million and its total outstanding shares are 34.49million.



Has DECK Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Deckers Outdoor Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of footwear and accessories for outdoor activities and casual lifestyle use for men, women, and children in the United States and internationally.



Google Inc(NASDAQ:GOOG), soared1.45% and closed at $868.24 on a traded volume of 2.26 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 1.68 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is down -4.17%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $860.21 and $868.83.



For How Long GOOG’s Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Google Inc., a technology company, builds products and provides services to organize the information and make it universally accessible and useful.



Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS), jumped up1.54% and closed at $25.08. So far in three months, the stock is up 16.81%. The 52-week range for the stock is $19.21 and $26.46 and during the previous trading session it marked$25.23 as its highest price. The stock initially exchanged hands with a price of $24.95 and the overall traded volume that day was 2.24 million shares.



Will SWKS Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Skyworks Solutions, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, offers analog and mixed signal semiconductors worldwide.



SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR) after opening its shares at the price of $27.39, jumped up3.40% to close the day at $27.65. The stock ended on a traded volume of 2.22 million shares, in comparison to 2.74 million shares of average trading volume. The 52-week range for the stock is $3.90 and $29.48 and during the previous trading session the stock scored the highest price of $27.81. It started the day at $27.39.



Why Should Investors Buy SPWR After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out.



SunPower Corporation, an integrated solar products and solutions company, designs, manufactures, and delivers solar electric systems for residential, commercial, and utility-scale power plant customers worldwide.



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