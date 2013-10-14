On the Hit List: Elan Corporation, Plc (ADR) (NYSE:ELN), Kinross Gold Corporation, Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg., Petroleo Brasileiro Petrobras SA

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/14/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Elan Corporation, plc (ADR) (NYSE:ELN), Kinross Gold Corporation (USA) (NYSE:KGC), Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (ADR) (NYSE:TSM), Petroleo Brasileiro Petrobras SA (ADR) (NYSE:PBR).



Elan Corporation, plc (ADR) (NYSE:ELN), decreased -0.19% and closed at $16.01 on a traded volume of 14.35 million shares, in comparison to 7.37million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is up over 56.81%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $8.21Billion and its total outstanding shares are 512.84 million.



Has ELN Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Elan Corporation, plc operates as a biotechnology company in the United States, Ireland, and internationally.



Kinross Gold Corporation (USA) (NYSE:KGC), plunged -1.27% and closed at $4.65 on a traded volume of 11.87 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 10.96 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is down -4.12%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $4.57 and $4.69.



Will KGC Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and processing gold and silver ores. It is involved in the exploration, acquisition, development, and operation of gold bearing properties.



Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (ADR) (NYSE:TSM), jumped up2.38 % and closed at $18.09. So far in three months, the stock is down -1.9%. The 52-week range for the stock is $15.05 and $20.30 and during the previous trading session it marked$18.12 as its highest price. The stock initially exchanged hands with a price of $17.90 and the overall traded volume that day was 11.79 million shares.



Will TSM Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited engages in the computer-aided design, manufacture, packaging, testing, sale, and marketing of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices.



Petroleo Brasileiro Petrobras SA (ADR) (NYSE:PBR) after opening its shares at the price of $15.56, dropped -0.06% to close the day at $15.61. The stock ended on a traded volume of 11.76 million shares, in comparison to 14.63 million shares of average trading volume. The 52-week range for the stock is $12.03 and $23.56 and during the previous trading session the stock scored the highest price of $15.76. It started the day at $15.56.



Will PBR Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras operates as an integrated oil and gas company in Brazil and internationally. Its Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, and production activities; sale and transfer of crude oil in domestic and foreign markets; and sale of oil products produced at natural gas processing plants.



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