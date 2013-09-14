On The Hit List: EMC Corporation (NYSE:EMC), Hewlett-Packard Company (NYSE:HPQ), The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS), Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/14/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: EMC Corporation (NYSE:EMC), Hewlett-Packard Company (NYSE:HPQ), The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS), Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).



EMC Corporation (NYSE:EMC), decreased -0.52% and closed at $26.84 on a traded volume of 13.19 million shares, in comparison to 12.62 million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is up over 6.09%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $55.85 Billion and its total outstanding shares are 2.08 Billion.



Has EMC Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



EMC Corporation (EMC), and its subsidiaries develop, deliver and support the Information Technology (IT) industry’s range of information infrastructure and virtual infrastructure technologies, solutions and services.



Hewlett-Packard Company (NYSE:HPQ), soared0.50% and closed at $22.07 on a traded volume of 12.87 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 16.19 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is down -11.47%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $21.70 and $22.13.



For How Long HPQ’s Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Hewlett-Packard Company (HP) is a provider of products, technologies, software, solutions and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) and large enterprises, including customers in the Government, health and education sectors.



The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS), jumped up1.83% and closed at $66.69. So far in three months, the stock is up 3.72%. The 52-week range for the stock is $46.53 and $67.89 and during the previous trading session it marked$67.03 as its highest price. The stock initially exchanged hands with a price of $65.87 and the overall traded volume that day was 12.72 million shares.



Will DIS Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, is a diversified worldwide entertainment company. The Company operates in five business segments: Media Networks, Parks and Resorts, Studio Entertainment, Consumer Products and Interactive.



Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) after opening its shares at the price of $50.29, jumped up0.46% to close the day at $50.49. The stock ended on a traded volume of 12.58 million shares, in comparison to 21.72 million shares of average trading volume. The 52-week range for the stock is $31.88 and $53.56 and during the previous trading session the stock scored the highest price of $50.62. It started the day at $50.29.



Why Should Investors Buy C After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out.



Citigroup Inc. (Citigroup) is a global diversified financial services holding company whose businesses provide consumers, corporations, governments and institutions with a broad range of financial products and services, including consumer banking and credit, corporate and investment banking, securities brokerage, transaction services and wealth management.



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