On the Hit List: EXCO Resources Inc (NYSE:XCO), CYS Investments Inc (NYSE:CYS), Newcastle Investment Corp. (NYSE:NCT), Aeropostale Inc

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/09/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: EXCO Resources Inc (NYSE:XCO), CYS Investments Inc (NYSE:CYS), Newcastle Investment Corp. (NYSE:NCT), Aeropostale Inc (NYSE:ARO).



EXCO Resources Inc (NYSE:XCO), decreased -0.60% and closed at $6.59 on a traded volume of 3.03 million shares, in comparison to 2.65 million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is down over -2.66%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $1.43Billion and its total outstanding shares are 217.55million.



Has XCO Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



EXCO Resources, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development and production of onshore U.S. oil and natural gas properties with a focus on shale resource plays.



CYS Investments Inc (NYSE:CYS), plunged -1.83% and closed at $8.06 on a traded volume of 3.03 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 3.37 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is down -1.83%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $8.01 and $8.24.



Will CYS Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



CYS Investments, Inc., a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage pass-through certificates in the United States.



Newcastle Investment Corp. (NYSE:NCT), dropped down -0.54% and closed at $5.52. So far in three months, the stock is up 3.56%. The 52-week range for the stock is $4.70 and $12.49 and during the previous trading session it marked$5.57 as its highest price. The stock initially exchanged hands with a price of $5.57 and the overall traded volume that day was 2.95 million shares.



Has NCT Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Newcastle Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment and finance company in the United States. The company invests in and manages a portfolio consisting of real estate securities; loans; excess mortgage servicing rights; and real estate related assets, such as senior living facilities, and other assets.



Aeropostale Inc (NYSE:ARO) after opening its shares at the price of $9.38, dropped -4.18% to close the day at $8.95. The stock ended on a traded volume of 2.95 million shares, in comparison to 4.53 million shares of average trading volume. The 52-week range for the stock is $7.78 and $17.10 and during the previous trading session the stock scored the highest price of $9.38. It started the day at $9.38.



Will ARO Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Aéropostale, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mall-based specialty retailer of casual apparel and accessories. It provides a collection of apparel, including graphic t-shirts, tops, bottoms, sweaters, jeans, outerwear, and accessories for 14 to 17 year-old young women and men.



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