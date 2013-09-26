On the Hit List: Expedia Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE), LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYA), KLA-Tencor Corporation , Zions Bancorporation

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/26/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Expedia Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE), LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYA), KLA-Tencor Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC), Zions Bancorporation (NASDAQ:ZION).



Expedia Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE), decreased -1.15% and closed at $51.59 on a traded volume of 1.79 million shares, in comparison to 3.58 million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is down over -16.03%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $7.68 Billion and its total outstanding shares are148.79 million.



Has EXPE Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Expedia, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally.



LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYA), plunged -0.15% and closed at $77.76 on a traded volume of 1.76 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 1.97 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is up9.34%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $77.44 and $78.97.



Will LBTYA Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Liberty Global plc, an international cable company, provides television, broadband Internet, and telephony services.



KLA-Tencor Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC), jumped up down 0.56% and closed at $61.48. So far in three months, the stock is up 10.77%. The 52-week range for the stock is $43.21 and $62.44 and during the previous trading session it marked$61.95 as its highest price. The stock initially exchanged hands with a price of $61.45 and the overall traded volume that day was 1.75 million shares.



Will KLAC Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



KLA-Tencor Corporation engages in design, manufacture, and marketing of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide.



Zions Bancorporation (NASDAQ:ZION) after opening its shares at the price of $27.71, close the day at $27.61. The stock ended on a traded volume of 1.74 million shares, in comparison to 1.77 million shares of average trading volume. The 52-week range for the stock is $19.03 and $31.40 and during the previous trading session the stock scored the highest price of $27.83. It started the day at $27.71.



Why Should Investors Buy ZION After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out.



Zions Bancorporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and related services in the United States.



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