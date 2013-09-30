On the Hit List: General Motors Company (NYSE:GM), Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL), AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T), Pandora Media Inc (NYSE:P)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/30/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: General Motors Company (NYSE:GM), Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL), AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T), Pandora Media Inc (NYSE:P).



General Motors Company (NYSE:GM), decreased -1.57% and closed at $36.37 on a traded volume of 14.25 million shares, in comparison to 14.89 million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is up over 26.15%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $53.98million and its total outstanding shares are 1.48million.



Has GM Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



General Motors Corporation (General Motors) designs, build and sell cars, trucks and automobiles parts globally. The Company also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc. (GM Financial).



Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL), plunged -0.09% and closed at $33.78 on a traded volume of 14.07 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 20.18 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is up10%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $33.51 and $33.95.



Will ORCL Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Oracle Corporation is a provider of enterprise software and computer hardware products and services. The Company's software, hardware systems, and services businesses develops, manufactures, markets, hosts and supports database and middleware software, applications software, and hardware systems, with the latter consisting primarily of computer server and storage products.



AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T), dropped down -0.73% and closed at $33.98. So far in three months, the stock is down -4.01%. The 52-week range for the stock is $32.71 and $39.00 and during the previous trading session it marked$34.15 as its highest price. The stock initially exchanged hands with a price of $34.11 and the overall traded volume that day was 14.01 million shares.



Has T Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



AT&T Inc. (AT&T) is a holding company. AT&T is a provider of telecommunications services in the United States and worldwide. Services offered include wireless communications, local exchange services and long-distance services.



Pandora Media Inc (NYSE:P) after opening its shares at the price of $25.13, jumped up0.51% to close the day at $25.52. The stock ended on a traded volume of 13.91 million shares, in comparison to 14.29 million shares of average trading volume. The 52-week range for the stock is $7.08 and $27.50 and during the previous trading session the stock scored the highest price of $25.65. It started the day at $25.13.



Why Should Investors Buy P After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out.



Pandora Media, Inc. (Pandora) , is an Internet radio in the United States. As of January 31, 2012, it had over 125 million registered users.



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