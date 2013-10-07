On the Hit List: Health Management Associates Inc, the AES Corporation , Interpublic Group of Companies Inc , DiamondRock Hospitality Company

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/07/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Health Management Associates Inc (NYSE:HMA), The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES), Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG), DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH).



Health Management Associates Inc (NYSE:HMA), increased 0.54% and closed at $13.00 on a traded volume of 2.70 million shares, in comparison to 3.93 million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is up over39.48%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $3.38million and its total outstanding shares are 260.21 million.



Will HMA Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Health Management Associates, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of general acute care hospitals and other health care facilities in non-urban communities in the United States.



The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES), soared0.98% and closed at $13.38 on a traded volume of 2.66 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 3.90 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is up12.82%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $13.20 and $13.47.



For How Long AES’s Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries.



Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG), jumped up0.95% and closed at $16.99. So far in three months, the stock is up 12.97%. The 52-week range for the stock is $9.38 and $17.55 and during the previous trading session it marked$17.05 as its highest price. The stock initially exchanged hands with a price of $16.88 and the overall traded volume that day was 2.52 million shares.



Will IPG Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group.



DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) after opening its shares at the price of $10.79, jumped up0.74% to close the day at $10.87. The stock ended on a traded volume of 2.42 million shares, in comparison to 2.12 million shares of average trading volume. The 52-week range for the stock is $8.11 and $11.07 and during the previous trading session the stock scored the highest price of $10.92. It started the day at $10.79.



Why Should Investors Buy DRH After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out.



DiamondRock Hospitality Company, a lodging focused real estate company, owns premium hotels and resorts in North America. The company operates its hotels under the Hilton, Marriott, and Westin brand names in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Boston, and Atlanta; and in destination resort locations, such as the United States Virgin Islands and Colorado.



About LeadingStockAlerts

LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community.



Our site has been the clear choice for today’s investors and day-traders. As one of the internet’s premiere financial destinations, we offer the investment community some of the market’s leading emerging opportunities. Using a balanced combination of industry experience and high-tech offerings, this site keeps you ahead of the curve and ahead of the bell.



Disclaimer:

DO NOT BASE ANY INVESTMENT DECISION UPON ANY MATERIALS FOUND ON THIS REPORT OR WEBSITE. We are not registered as a securities broker-dealer or an investment adviser either with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or with any state securities regulatory authority. We are neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice.



The information contained in our report should be viewed as commercial advertisement and is not intended to be investment advice. The report is not provided to any particular individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. The information contained in our report is not an offer to buy or sell securities. We distribute opinions, comments and information free of charge exclusively to individuals who wish to receive them.



Read Full Disclaimer at: http://leadingstockalerts.com/disclaimer/