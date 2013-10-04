On the Hit List: IAMGOLD Corp (USA) (NYSE:IAG), LDK Solar Co., Ltd (ADR) (NYSE:LDK), Trina Solar Limited (ADR) (NYSE:TSL), MGIC Investment Corp

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/04/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: IAMGOLD Corp (USA) (NYSE:IAG), LDK Solar Co., Ltd (ADR) (NYSE:LDK), Trina Solar Limited (ADR) (NYSE:TSL), MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG).



IAMGOLD Corp (USA) (NYSE:IAG), decreased -1.51% and closed at $4.56 on a traded volume of 6.35 million shares, in comparison to 9.75 million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is down over-60.24%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $1.72Billion and its total outstanding shares are 376.57 million.



Has IAG Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



IAMGOLD Corporation (IAMGOLD) is a mining company. IAMGOLD‘s interests include five operating gold mines, a niobium mine, a diamond royalty, and exploration and development projects located in Africa and the Americas.



LDK Solar Co., Ltd (ADR) (NYSE:LDK), plunged -3.43% and closed at $1.69 on a traded volume of 6.31 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 2.81 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is up30%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $1.63 and $1.83.



Will LDK Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



LDK Solar Co., Ltd. is a vertically integrated manufacturer of Photovoltaic (PV) products. The Company’s products include Polysilicon, Solar Wafers, Solar Cells, Solar Modules and Solar Farm Projects.



Trina Solar Limited (ADR) (NYSE:TSL), jumped up0. 25% and closed at $16.10. So far in three months, the stock is up 160.94%. The 52-week range for the stock is $2.04 and $16.50 and during the previous trading session it marked$16.50 as its highest price. The stock initially exchanged hands with a price of $16.07 and the overall traded volume that day was 6.25 million shares.



Will TSL Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Trina Solar Limited (Trina Solar) is an integrated solar-power products manufacturer based in China with a global distribution network covering Europe, North America and Asia.



MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG) after opening its shares at the price of $7.24, dropped -1.51% to close the day at $7.17. The stock ended on a traded volume of 6.24 million shares, in comparison to 6.18 million shares of average trading volume. The 52-week range for the stock is $1.42 and $8.16 and during the previous trading session the stock scored the highest price of $7.35. It started the day at $7.24.



Will MTG Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



MGIC Investment Corporation (MGIC) is a holding company and through wholly owned subsidiaries is a private mortgage insurer in the United States.



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