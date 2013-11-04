On the Hit List: Key Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:KEG), Halcon Resources Corp , Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc, Interpublic Group of Companies Inc

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/04/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Key Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:KEG), Halcon Resources Corp (NYSE:HK), Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV), Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG).



Key Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:KEG), increased2.05% and closed at $7.98 on a traded volume of 5.30 million shares, in comparison to 2.40 million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is up over 14.82%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $1.22Billion and its total outstanding shares are 152.44 million.



Will KEG Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Key Energy Services, Inc. operates as an onshore rig-based well servicing contractor in the United States and internationally.



Halcon Resources Corp (NYSE:HK), plunged -0.19% and closed at $5.17 on a traded volume of 5.30 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 5.52 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is down -13.98%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $5.00 and $5.24.



Will HK Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Halcón Resources Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, production, exploration, and development of onshore oil and natural gas properties in the United States.



Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV), dropped down -0.59% and closed at $5.03. So far in three months, the stock is down -8.71%. The 52-week range for the stock is $4.26 and $7.43 and during the previous trading session it marked$5.10 as its highest price. The stock initially exchanged hands with a price of $5.06 and the overall traded volume that day was 5.24 million shares.



Has HOV Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. designs, constructs, markets, and sells residential homes in the United States.



Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) after opening its shares at the price of $16.80, jumped up0.65% to close the day at $16.91. The stock ended on a traded volume of 5.14 million shares, in comparison to 6.65million shares of average trading volume. The 52-week range for the stock is $9.38 and $17.55 and during the previous trading session the stock scored the highest price of $16.98. It started the day at $16.80.



Why Should Investors Buy IPG After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out.



The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group.



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