On the Hit List: Knight Transportation (NYSE:KNX), Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR), AngloGold Ashanti Limited, First Horizon National Corporation

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/27/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Knight Transportation (NYSE:KNX), Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR), AngloGold Ashanti Limited (ADR) (NYSE:AU), First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN).



Knight Transportation (NYSE:KNX), increased3.75% and closed at $16.60 on a traded volume of 2.76 million shares, in comparison to 487,750 shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is up over13.47%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $1.33 million and its total outstanding shares are 80.02 million.



Will KNX Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Knight Transportation, Inc. (Knight) is a provider of multiple truckload transportation services, which generally involve the movement of full trailer or container loads of freight from origin to destination for a single customer.



Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR), soared0.43% and closed at $16.43 on a traded volume of 2.74 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 3.00 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is up4.38%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $16.29 and $16.58.



For How Long NBR’s Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Nabors Industries Ltd. (Nabors) is the land drilling contractor and land well-servicing and workover contractors in the United States and Canada. The Company markets approximately 474 land drilling rigs for oils and gas land drilling operations in the United States Lower 48 states, Alaska, Canada and over 20 other countries globally.



AngloGold Ashanti Limited (ADR) (NYSE:AU), dropped down -1.28% and closed at $13.10. So far in three months, the stock is down-0.46%. The 52-week range for the stock is $11.62 and $35.89 and during the previous trading session it marked$13.71 as its highest price. The stock initially exchanged hands with a price of $13.49 and the overall traded volume that day was 2.73 million shares.



Has AU Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AngloGold Ashanti) is a gold mining company with a portfolio of assets and differing orebody types in key gold producing regions.



First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) after opening its shares at the price of $11.31, dropped -1.24% to close the day at $11.15. The stock ended on a traded volume of 2.72 million shares, in comparison to 2.33 million shares of average trading volume. The 52-week range for the stock is $8.90 and $12.74 and during the previous trading session the stock scored the highest price of $11.38. It started the day at $11.31.



Will FHN Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



First Horizon National Corporation (FHN) is a bank holding company. The Company provides financial services through its subsidiary, First Tennessee Bank National Association (the Bank), and its subsidiaries.



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