On the Hit List: Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ), NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP), Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC), eBay Inc

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/08/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ), NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP), Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC), eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY).



Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ), decreased -0.32% and closed at $30.76 on a traded volume of 5.56 million shares, in comparison to 8.50million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is up over 20.85%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $54.77 million and its total outstanding shares are 1.78million.



Has MDLZ Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Mondelez International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide.



NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP), plunged -0.83% and closed at $41.92 on a traded volume of 5.51 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 4.73 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is up8.12%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $41.74 and $42.22.



Will NTAP Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



NetApp, Inc. engages in design, manufacture, and marketing of networked storage solutions. The company supplies enterprise storage and data management software and hardware products and services.



Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC), dropped down -0.08% and closed at $24.82. So far in three months, the stock is up 7.82%. The 52-week range for the stock is $17.02 and $27.10 and during the previous trading session it marked$25.09 as its highest price. The stock initially exchanged hands with a price of $24.56 and the overall traded volume that day was 5.42 million shares.



Has SYMC Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Symantec Corporation and its subsidiaries provide security, backup, and availability solutions worldwide. Its products and services protect people and information in any digital environment from mobile devices, enterprise data centers, and cloud-based systems.



eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) after opening its shares at the price of $54.90, dropped -1.82% to close the day at $54.57. The stock ended on a traded volume of 5.32million shares, in comparison to 8.33 million shares of average trading volume. The 52-week range for the stock is $45.66 and $8.33 and during the previous trading session the stock scored the highest price of $55.43. It started the day at $54.90.



Will EBAY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



eBay Inc. provides online platforms, tools, and services to help individuals and merchants in online and mobile commerce and payments in the United States and internationally.



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