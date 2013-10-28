On the Hit List: ParkerVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRKR), Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT), NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA), Riverbed Technology

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/28/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: ParkerVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRKR), Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT), NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA), Riverbed Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVBD).



ParkerVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRKR), increased7.24% and closed at $3.11 on a traded volume of 8.52 million shares, in comparison to 3.54 million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is up over 53.2%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $287.40million and its total outstanding shares are 92.41 million.



Will PRKR Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



ParkerVision, Inc. designs, develops, and markets proprietary radio frequency (RF) technologies and products for use in semiconductor circuits for wireless communication products in the United States.



Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT), plunged -0.65% and closed at $17.70 on a traded volume of 8.40 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 15.46 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is up9.73%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $17.56 and $17.77.



Will AMAT Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Applied Materials, Inc. provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, flat panel display, solar photovoltaic (PV), and related industries worldwide.



NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA), dropped down -0.94% and closed at $15.24. So far in three months, the stock is up 7.32%. The 52-week range for the stock is $11.15 and $16.10 and during the previous trading session it marked$15.48 as its highest price. The stock initially exchanged hands with a price of $15.47 and the overall traded volume that day was 8.26 million shares.



Has NVDA Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



NVIDIA Corporation, a visual computing company, develops graphics chips for use in personal computers (PC), mobile devices, and supercomputers. The company operates through two segments, GPU and Tegra Processors.



Riverbed Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVBD) after opening its shares at the price of $14.15, dropped -1.63% to close the day at $13.89. The stock ended on a traded volume of 8.02 million shares, in comparison to 3.68 million shares of average trading volume. The 52-week range for the stock is $13.77 and $23.00 and during the previous trading session the stock scored the highest price of $14.18. It started the day at $14.15.



Will RVBD Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Riverbed Technology, Inc. provides solutions to the fundamental problems associated with information technology (IT) performance across wide area networks (WANs) in the United States and internationally.



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