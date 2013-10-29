On the Hit List: QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM), First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR), Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD), Canadian Solar Inc

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/29/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM), First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR), Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD), Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ).



QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM), increased0.40% and closed at $68.54 on a traded volume of 7.66 million shares, in comparison to 9.19 million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is up over 10.8%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $117.58million and its total outstanding shares are1.72 million.



Will QCOM Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital telecommunications products and services. It operates in four segments: QCT, QTL, QWI, and QSI.



First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR), plunged -2.50% and closed at $51.48 on a traded volume of 7.02 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 5.28 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is up8.84%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $49.82 and $53.10.



Will FSLR Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



First Solar, Inc. provides solar energy solutions. It operates in two segments, Components and Systems. The Components segment engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity.



Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD), dropped down -1.36% and closed at $68.73. So far in three months, the stock is up 10.82%. The 52-week range for the stock is $32.07 and $70.40 and during the previous trading session it marked$70.40 as its highest price. The stock initially exchanged hands with a price of $70.008.9 and the overall traded volume that day was 7.01million shares.



Has GILD Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Gilead Sciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes human therapeutics for the treatment of life threatening diseases in North America, Europe, and Asia.



Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) after opening its shares at the price of $23.84, dropped -3.01% to close the day at $22.84. The stock ended on a traded volume of 6.99 million shares, in comparison to 3.63million shares of average trading volume. The 52-week range for the stock is $1.95 and $25.56 and during the previous trading session the stock scored the highest price of $24.50. It started the day at $23.84.



Will CSIQ Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Canadian Solar Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of solar power products worldwide.



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