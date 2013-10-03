On The Hit List: SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM), Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN), Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR), Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/03/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM), Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN), Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR), Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN).



SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM), decreased -0.28% and closed at $24.81 on a traded volume of 2.48 million shares, in comparison to 2.47million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is up over 44.83%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $10.82million and its total outstanding shares are 436.19million.



Has SLM Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



SLM Corporation, also known as Sallie Mae, originates, acquires, finances, and services private education loans in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Lending, Business Services, and FFELP Loans.



Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN), plunged -1.33% and closed at $113.06 on a traded volume of 2.47 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 3.30 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is up17.7%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $112.40 and $113.88.



Will AMGN Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Amgen Inc., a biotechnology medicines company, engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutic products in the areas of supportive cancer care, inflammation, nephrology, and bone diseases primarily in the United States, Europe, and Canada.



Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR), jumped up3.92% and closed at $29.43. So far in three months, the stock is down -2.58%. The 52-week range for the stock is $15.48 and $34.21 and during the previous trading session it marked$29.48 as its highest price. The stock initially exchanged hands with a price of $27.79 and the overall traded volume that day was 2.42 million shares.



Will CAR Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Avis Budget Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers worldwide. It supplies rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry under the Avis brand; and to the value-conscious segments of the industry under the Budget brand.



Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) after opening its shares at the price of $45.84, jumped up1.92% to close the day at $47.20. The stock ended on a traded volume of 2.30 million shares, in comparison to 1.75 million shares of average trading volume. The 52-week range for the stock is $32.52 and $47.25 and during the previous trading session the stock scored the highest price of $47.25. It started the day at $45.84.



Why Should Investors Buy GRMN After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out.



Garmin Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets hand-held, portable and fixed-mount global positioning system (GPS) enabled products and other navigation, communication, and information products for the automotive/mobile, outdoor, fitness, marine, and general aviation markets worldwide.



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