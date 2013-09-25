On the Hit List: Tower Group International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:TWGP), VIVUS, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVUS), JDS Uniphase Corp (NASDAQ:JDSU), TiVo Inc. (NASDAQ:TIVO)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/25/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Tower Group International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:TWGP), VIVUS, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVUS), JDS Uniphase Corp (NASDAQ:JDSU), TiVo Inc. (NASDAQ:TIVO).



Tower Group International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:TWGP), increased1.97% and closed at $8.80 on a traded volume of 3.34 million shares, in comparison to 1.55 million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is down over -49.9%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $495.64 million .



Will TWGP Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Tower Group International, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, underwrites insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the United States, and London markets. The company provides commercial, personal, and specialty insurance and reinsurance products.



VIVUS, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVUS), plunged -4.02% and closed at $9.55 on a traded volume of 3.15 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 2.33 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is down -26.65%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $9.50 and $10.05.



Will VVUS Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



VIVUS, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies to address unmet needs in obesity, sleep apnea, diabetes, and sexual health.



JDS Uniphase Corp (NASDAQ:JDSU), jumped up0.24 % and closed at $14.69. So far in three months, the stock is up 7.46%. The 52-week range for the stock is $9.42 and $15.62 and during the previous trading session it marked$14.82 as its highest price. The stock initially exchanged hands with a price of $14.64 and the overall traded volume that day was 3.21 million shares.



Will JDSU Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



JDS Uniphase Corporation provides communications test and measurement solutions, and optical products for telecommunications service providers, wireless operators, cable operators, network-equipment manufacturers, and enterprises worldwide.



TiVo Inc.(NASDAQ:TIVO) after opening its shares at the price of $0.0026, jumped up2.09% to close the day at $12.44. The stock ended on a traded volume of 3.11 million shares, in comparison to 3.00 million shares of average trading volume. The 52-week range for the stock is $9.63 and $14.10 and during the previous trading session the stock scored the highest price of $12.50. It started the day at $12.23.



Why Should Investors Buy TIVO After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out.



TiVo Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides software and service technology that enables the distribution of video content on digital video recorders (DVRs), non-DVR set-top boxes (STB), computers, smart phones, and tablets in the United States and internationally.



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