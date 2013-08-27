On the Job Physical Activity Maybe Not So Healthy

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/27/2013 -- It is often assumed that people, who work physically active jobs and exercise regularly, will be even healthier.



However, a new large study came to the result that the above might not be true. Actually, a lot of physical activity on the job could actually increase someone’s risk of developing cardiovascular disease.



German researchers found a link analyzed research on the relationship between working out for recreation and the risk of heart disease and the relationship between physical activity on the job and the risk of heart disease.



There was actually a clear link between recreational working out a lower risk of heart disease.



"Moderate level of occupational physical activity is associated with a risk increase in the range of 5–15% and high physical activity at work was associated with an elevation of [cardiovascular disease] risk by 10–30%," the researchers write.



Expert Brand has all the performance apparel to make running or walking a pleasant activity. The website http://expertbrand.com has a great selection and is easy to shop.



About Expert Brand

Expert Performance is a vertically integrated manufacturer of Performance Apparel. We have been making products both domestically and overseas for more than twenty years. Expert has been a leading innovator in the design and development of smart fabric technology to create and manufacture fashionable, high quality, functional garments for the active lifestyle, athletic, and sportswear markets. Our line of basic and specialty products cater to the needs of distributors, decorators, and retailers. We are proud to offer profitable opportunities to you, our partner.



For more information, visit Expert Brand’s website at http://expertbrand.com.



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Adam Heimann

Director of Marketing / Media & PR

(786)266-9555

adam@expertbrand.com