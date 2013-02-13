On Time Projects Focus of Training Seminar by Pinnacle Strategies

Plano, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/13/2013 -- In an exclusive event, CEO Mark Woeppel of Pinnacle Strategies will reveal the three secrets of delivering projects on time by reducing project lead times, improving resource productivity, and reducing costs. The four-hour seminar will be February 18, 2013 located in Singapore. Seating is limited. Interested attendees can register by http://marketing.pinnacle-strategies.com/singaporefeb2013/.



Woeppel will introduce the RABIT approach to accelerating late projects and stalled processes and help attendees understand what can be done to improve performance in all phases of the project life cycle to include engineering, purchasing, and manufacturing. Including:



- Proactive Scheduling

- Reduce Multi-Tasking

- Performance Management



Project Managers, delivery managers, engineering managers, manufacturing managers, as well as senior engineers, planners, and business excellence professionals are encouraged to attend.



As an added bonus for attendees, Woeppel will provide an introduction to the ViewPoint Solution that has been successfully implemented in progressive organizations around the world. ViewPoint simplifies project management by incorporating visual project management principles into a comprehensive solution that is both easy and fast to implement. Woeppel will show managers how to rapidly get control of leading organizations and reap immediate results.



Woeppel’s style incorporates real-world examples and success stories into a fun and eye-opening seminar experience. Mark Woeppel is the founder and President of Pinnacle Strategies International, a management consulting firm focused on operations management in production, project management, and supply chain management. He is the author of Projects in Less Time and numerous articles and white papers on improving process performance as they relate to operations, production, supply chain, project management, and performance management.



About Pinnacle Strategies

Pinnacle Strategies (http://www.pinnacle-strategies.com) is the developer of ViewPoint a service that dramatically simplifies managing projects, enabling project teams to rapidly improve project performance. Pinnacle Strategies also is the creator of the RABIT methodology, a proprietary approach that is concentrated on implementing quick response solutions with rapid results. The RABIT methodology culminates years of practical experience and expertise in continuous improvement; it consistently delivers dramatic increases in process output to deliver solutions to industrial and manufacturing firms worldwide. Industry leaders using this approach have realized 20% more output in just two months. Pinnacle Strategies offers results-driven consulting solutions in the areas of performance management, project management, operations management, and supply chain.



Pinnacle Strategies

http://www.pinnacle-strategies.com

Annette Hamilton, Director of Marketing

pr@pinnacle-strategies.com

972.492.7951