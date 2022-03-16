ON24, Inc. (NYSE: ONTF) Long Term Investor Alert: Investigation of Potential Wrongdoing

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/16/2022 -- Certain directors of ON24, Inc are under investigation concerning potential breaches of fiduciary duties.



Investors who are current long term investors in ON24, Inc. (NYSE: ONTF) shares, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm for investors in NYSE: ONTF stocks follows a lawsuit filed against ON24, Inc. over alleged securities laws violations. The investigation on behalf of current long term investors in NYSE: ONTF stocks, concerns whether certain ON24, Inc. directors are liable in connection with the allegations made in that lawsuit.



The plaintiff alleges that the defendants violated Federal Securities Laws. More specifically, the plaintiff claims that the representations made in the registration statement and prospectus used to effectuate the Company's IPO were materially inaccurate, misleading, and/or incomplete because they failed to disclose, among other things, that the surge in COVID-19 customers observed in the lead up to the IPO consisted of a significant number that did not fit ON24's traditional customer profile, and, as a result, were significantly less likely to renew their contracts.



Those who purchased shares of ON24, Inc. (NYSE: ONTF) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



