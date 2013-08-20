OnCabs Set to Launch Innovative App That Lets Users Easily Pre-Book Taxis, Airport Shuttles and Executive Cars

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/20/2013 -- OnCabs is ready to launch their innovative new app that lets users pre-book and compare rates for taxis, airport shuttles and executive car. The app will be available to arrange rides via a smartphone for both the iPhone and Android. The owners of OnCabs created this app to give their customers the ability to book transportation on the go, and they have made that process as easy as possible. As a company investor said when announcing the upcoming app launch, “Our goal is to connect cab companies and passengers into the future trends of booking taxis online to make catching a taxi ridiculous easy.”



After users download the OnCabs app they can start using it right away. When they open the app they will see a home page that asks them for their pick-up location, their destination and the time they want to be picked up. Once they have entered this information they will see the estimated fare and the type of rides they prefer. From there they can choose the number of luggage, the amount of passengers and see the extra options the ride can offer. OnCabs compares real-time rates when estimating a fare, to get their clients the best price possible. The rides are operated by local, trusted and licensed taxi and private hire companies and provide clients a safe trip that gives them the ultimate peace of mind. The great thing is you will always have the peace of mind of driving with a licensed professional driver, unlike ride sharing apps.



When the app launches, OnCabs will offer coverage in Los Angeles, and soon to Las Vegas, Austin, Kansas City, Chicago, Buffalo, Boston, New York City and Miami. Downloading and using the app is completely free for users and fares will be competitive with other means of travel. For most who take advantage of the app, the fares will actually be priced at a significant discount when they book online. Booking is handled through secure credit card payment, meaning that the client does not need cash when the ride arrives. OnCabs features all-inclusive flat rates for all bookings with absolutely no hidden charges. The price includes travel from the pickup point to the destination.



To learn more about the upcoming OnCabs launch visit the website dedicated specifically to the new app; http://oncabs.com or call there office at (855) 783-9373 or directly with marketing at (424) 278-4961. OnCabs also has a growing fan base on Facebook, Twitter and Google+.



Media Contact:

Phone : (855) 783-9373

Website : http://oncabs.com