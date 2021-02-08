Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/08/2021 -- The power to nurses comes in learning how to recognize and stop these behaviors in themselves and their peers. Ms. Bartholomew's book is a concise, direct and descriptive recipe for this turnabout. Nurses consistently underestimate their own power and influence in the world. This discussion will shake up nurses and invigorate their efforts to find a powerful personal foundation to change the Face of Healthcare in America. Join us to learn and contribute to a dynamic conversation. Imagine if nurses become respectful, professional and supportive of one another? We are nearly 4 Million strong. We can heal ourselves, the profession and Healthcare!



About Once a Nurse

Leanne Meier, BSN, RN is the international talk show host of Once a Nurse, Always a Nurse: on VoiceAmerica.com, Health & Wellness for the past 3.5 years. She currently has over 110,000 listeners in 70+ countries. Leanne led a team during a closure of two hospitals, managed information classes, assisted with placement of laid off hospital employees and fought for fair and respectful treatment of employees while working closely with the State of Minnesota Rapid Response Services. Leanne has also served as a trainer for 15 years with Talent Development researching, designing and training specialized programs. Leanne's extensive experience includes 17 years of management experience, teaching staff how to deal with conflict resolution. She also consulted with and mediated conflicts between managers, employees, teams and individuals. Leanne's goal is to be the conduit of nurses' voices for who they are and what they add to the life of every human being on the planet. She is an engaging and sought-after public speaker dedicated to the advancement and well-being of Nurses https://www.voiceamerica.com/show/2685 !



About VoiceAmerica

