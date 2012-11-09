OnceUponATreeHouse.com Captures the Imagination of Parents and Children

San Fransisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/09/2012 -- Growing up, many girls play with dolls and dolls houses. Dolls can help foster a child’s imagination and unleash their creative spirit at an early age. Today, wooden dollhouses and handmade dolls come in all shapes and sizes, and choosing the perfect doll can help a child make a friend for life.



One website, OnceUponATreeHouse.com, has been getting a lot of attention lately due to their eco-friendly toy range. The site features a wide selection of custom dolls and dollhouses designed for young girls. Dolls come in all shapes and sizes, and the goal of the website is to introduce beautiful, handcrafted designs to the world of children’s toys.



At the OnceUponATreeHouse.com website, visitors can learn more about the intricate crafting process involved with each doll, dollhouse, and accessory. The website claims the wooden dollhouses are constructed of solid maple wood and CARB certified plywood harvested from sustainable forestry. In addition they only uses safe, environmentally-friendly paints and stains, and all products are manufactured in either the United States or Germany to ensure the child’s safety.



Visitors who are curious about the doll making process can also view a short video on the OnceUponATreeHouse.com website. That video shows that the dolls are crafted and painted entirely by hand, giving every gift a unique appearance.



Every doll can also be outfitted with unique clothing and accessories. For example, customers can purchase nursery accessories for their dollhouse, including a crib and playpen. There is also a pet set, play set, and a selection of new dolls that can be added to the home. In other words, anyone can visit OnceUponATreeHouse.com to order dolls, dollhouses, dollhouse furniture, and all of the other accessories needed to inspire a child’s imagination.



A spokesperson for the company explained how OnceUponATreeHouse.com has differentiated itself from the competition:



“Since our company was founded, our goal has been to offer top-quality handmade dolls and doll houses. With an intricate level of detail going into each and every product we create, it’s easy to appreciate the care we invest into our dolls and dollhouses. This level of quality gives young girls a friend for life and helps them foster creativity from an early age. The toys are designed to grab the imagination of the children and parents allowing them to interact while providing an enriching experience for everyone.”



About OnceUponATreeHouse.com

OnceUponATreeHouse.com sells handcrafted dolls, dollhouses, and doll accessories. Products are painted by hand and conform with the highest possible safety standards. For more information, please visit: http://www.onceuponatreehouse.com