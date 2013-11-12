Oncology Biomarkers Market Poised US$9.5 Billion by 2014

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/12/2013 -- According to a new market research report, ‘Oncology Biomarker Market’ is expected to grow from $4.1 billion in 2009 to $9.5 billion in 2014 at a CAGR of 18.1% from 2009 to 2014. The Global Oncology Biomarkers Market report analyzes the oncology biomarkers diagnostics and discovery market over the period 2009-2014. The report studies the major market drivers, restraints, and opportunities for the oncology biomarkers market.



Browse more than 45 market data tables and in-depth TOC on "Oncology Biomarkers Market".

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/oncology-biomarkers-202.html



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The global oncology biomarker market is expected to grow from $4.1 billion in 2009 to $9.5 billion in 2014 at a CAGR of 18.1% from 2009 to 2014. The market is primarily driven by the strong government support and the increasing demand for personalized treatment, due to which technologies such as genomics and proteomics are gaining importance.



The report segments the overall market for oncology biomarkers into the submarkets for biomarker-based cancer discovery and diagnostics. While the discovery market currently holds the larger market share, the diagnostic market is expected to have a higher CAGR. The biomarkers diagnostics market is dominated by Roche, which commands a 28% market share, followed by Gen-Probe, which holds a share of 18%.



Market players are now focusing on new product and consolidations to enhance their commercial portfolios. The most common strategies adopted by market players include agreement and collaborations to stabilize management costs and to take advantage of the core competencies of the partner company.

The major players in the global oncology biomarkers report include Roche, Gen-probe, Affimetrix, and Abbott.



Browse Related Report:

Biomarkers Market - ([Discovery Technologies - Proteomics, Genomics, Imaging, Bioinformatics], Validation Services, Applications [drug development, personalized medicine], Diseases [Oncology, Cardiology, Neurology]) - Global Trends & Forecasts (2013 – 2018)

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/biomarkers-advanced-technologies-and-global-market-43.html



Cancer/Tumor Profiling Market [Applications (Personalized Medicine, Diagnostics, Biomarker Discovery, Prognosis, Research), Technologies (NGS, QPCR, IHC, FISH/CISH, Microarray), Segments: Genomics, Proteomics, Metabolomics, Epigenetics)] 2013 - 2018

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/cancer-tumor-profiling-market-1250.html



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