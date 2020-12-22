Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/22/2020 -- The Global Oncology Informatics Market is analyzed to be worth USD 8.01 Billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 7.1%, according to a new report by Emergen Research. Informatics tools are gaining increased importance in both oncology research and practice. These are used by clinicians at the point-of-care and by ancillary services such as pathology and radiology. Development in artificial intelligence, decision support, information presentation and extraction, and predictive analytics will impact the market in the coming years. The growth in the number of cancer patients and the adoption of advanced technology will boost the market during the forecast period.



Key participants include Elekta AB, Hologic, Inc., Cerner Corporation, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Inspirata, Inc., IBM Corporation, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, Koninklijke Philips N.V., PerkinElmer, Inc., and McKesson Corporation, among others.



Market Drivers



The integration of oncology informatics with Blockchain technology and increasing investment opportunities in the developing and developed nations such as Brazil, and China, coupled with advancement in the precision medicine technology, are some of the factors that will drive the market technology during the forecast period. Increasing awareness regarding treatment techniques will boost the oncology informatics market. Moreover, heavy government investments will encourage the growth of the oncology informatics market during the forecast period.



For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Oncology Informatics Market on the basis of type, end-users, and region:



Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Population Health Management (PHM)

Drug Discovery and Development Informatics

Electronic Health Records (EHRs)

Clinical Decision Support System (CDSS)

Image Analytics



End Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Life Science Industry

Academic Institutes and Research Centers

Pharmaceutical Industry

Contract Research Organizations (CROs)

Others (Hospitals and Other Care Facilities)



Regional Outlook



The market of the Asia Pacific region is expected to witness the highest growth, with CAGR 7.6% during the forecast period. The main factor driving the market growth in the forecast period is the rise in research initiatives and increased awareness for precision medicine and treatment technology. China has the highest scope of growth in the region, owing to the developed medical and life science industry in the country.



