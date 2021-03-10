Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/10/2021 -- The global Oncology Informatics market is forecasted to be worth USD 8.01 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The oncology informatics market is growing due to an increase in the number of cancer patients and the rise in the adoption of advanced technologies.



The latest market evaluation report on the Oncology Informatics market explores how the Oncology Informatics market will continue to expand for the forecast period 2020 - 2027.



The global Oncology Informatics market research is carried out at the different stages of the business lifecycle from the production of a product, cost, launch, application, consumption volume and sale.



Key Highlights From The Report

In June 2020, Philips announced a collaboration with MD Anderson's Precision Oncology Decision Support (PODS) system to allow the physicians globally to personalize therapy based on the patient's genomic profile to improve patient care.

PHM or population health management is applied to chronic disease management with extensive data analysis. The purpose of the process is to enhance the patient outcome and overall cost. The information helps in developing actionable treatment steps for individual or specific groups.

Pharmaceutical organizations are primary end-users of the oncology informatics market due to the usage of the solutions, which will increase the workflow of the facilities and enhance the quality of care.

The Asia Pacific region is anticipated to be seeing substantial growth as a result of changes in lifestyles. The increasing incidence of cancer among people is anticipated to propel the cancer immunotherapy market's growth on a global scale. The cancers with the highest levels of mutations include melanoma, lung, bladder, stomach, and esophageal cancer, and it is highly prevalent in the Asia Pacific region.

Key participants include Elekta AB, Hologic, Inc., Cerner Corporation, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Inspirata, Inc., IBM Corporation, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, Koninklijke Philips N.V., PerkinElmer, Inc., and McKesson Corporation, among others.



Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Population Health Management (PHM)

Drug Discovery and Development Informatics

Electronic Health Records (EHRs)

Clinical Decision Support System (CDSS)

Image Analytics



End Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Life Science Industry

Academic Institutes and Research Centers

Pharmaceutical Industry

Contract Research Organizations (CROs)

Others (Hospitals and Other Care Facilities)



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa



