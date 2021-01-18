New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/18/2021 -- The global oncology molecular diagnostics market is forecasted to reach USD 3,568.1 Million by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The oncology molecular diagnostics market is observing high growth due to the rising occurrences of breast cancer across the globe. Breast cancer is the most common type of cancer occurring in women. There were more than 2 million new cases of breast cancer in 2018. Belgium, Luxembourg, and the Netherlands are the countries with the highest rates of occurrences of breast cancer in the year 2018 across the globe. The global survival rates from the disease vary greatly, ranging from around 80% in North America, Japan, and Sweden to nearby 60% in middle-income nations and lower than 40% in low-income nations.



Furthermore, the report is furnished with the latest impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market. The pandemic has affected every segment of the market, along with bringing disruption in the supply chain, demands & trends, and financial difficulties. The report covers the initial and future assessment of the COVID-19 impact on the market.



Get a FREE Report Sample with Table of Contents and Figures @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/3714



Further key findings from the report suggest



Cervical cancer is a significant driver of oncology molecular diagnostics market growth as it is one most common causes of cancer in women, with over 500,000 new cases taking place per year across the globe.

PCR held a significant market share in 2019, as a real-time PCR offers benefits such as greater sensitivity, quantification ease, precision & reproducibility, better process quality, fast analysis, and lower contamination risk.

Hospitals dominated the oncology molecular diagnostics s market in 2019. The factors including well-resourced operating & diagnostic rooms, higher purchasing power, the existence of highly skilled healthcare professionals, and improved health coverage for hospital-based healthcare services from several private and group insurance plans, among others, are responsible for the high market share of hospitals.



The report covers the market dynamics analysis, company profiles, production and manufacturing capacity, product specifications, product value, and key players. The report also offers an insight into the growth prospects during the forecast period. The Oncology Molecular Diagnostics Market report also offers detailed data on the key market players to impart a deeper understanding of the competitive landscape. The report focuses on the key market elements to ensure the readers gain a competitive advantage and maximum benefit of the market data to assist them in achieving substantial growth and an advantageous position in the global market



Based on the regions, the report covers the following regions:



North America (U.S.A., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Competitive Terrain:



The global Oncology Molecular Diagnostics market has a consolidated presence of a large number of companies that have been performing consistently to achieve optimum market growth. The report comprehensively discusses these companies' current market standing, past performances, demand & supply graphs, sales network, production & consumption patterns, and distribution channels. The report thus points out the effective business approaches undertaken by these market players to build on their market footprint.



The leading companies operating across the global Oncology Molecular Diagnostics market are listed below:



Becton, Dickinson, and Company, Danaher Corporation, Roche Diagnostics, Abbott Laboratories, Cepheid, Qiagen NV, Siemens Healthineers, Bayer AG, Dako, and GE Healthcare, among others.



Cancer Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)



Breast Cancer, Prostate Cancer, Cervical Cancer, Colorectal Cancer, Lung Cancer, Blood Cancer, Liver Cancer, Kidney Cancer



Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)



Instruments, Reagents, Others



Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)



In Situ Hybridization, PCR, Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Technology, Mass Spectrometry, Others



End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)



Hospitals and Clinics, Diagnostic Centers, Others



To get an exclusive discount on the report, visit @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/3714



Table Of Contents:



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope & Premise



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



Chapter 4. Oncology Molecular Diagnostics Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Oncology Molecular Diagnostics Market Material Segmentation Analysis



4.2. Industrial Outlook



4.2.1. Market indicators analysis



4.2.2. Market drivers analysis



4.2.2.1. Rising incidence of cancer



4.2.2.2. Increasing awareness about early disease diagnosis



4.2.3. Market restraints analysis



4.2.3.1. Cost prohibitive molecular diagnostic test



4.3. Technological Insights



Chapter 5. Oncology Molecular Diagnostics Market By Cancer Type Insights & Trends



Chapter 6. Oncology Molecular Diagnostics Market By Component Insights & Trends



Chapter 7. Oncology Molecular Diagnostics Market By Technology Insights & Trends



Chapter 8. Oncology Molecular Diagnostics Market By End-User Insights & Trends



Chapter 9. Oncology Molecular Diagnostics Market Regional Outlook



Chapter 10. Competitive Landscape



10.1. Market Revenue Share By Manufacturers



10.2. Manufacturing Cost Breakdown Analysis



10.3. Mergers & Acquisitions



Chapter 11. Company Profiles



11.1. Becton, Dickinson, and Company



11.1.1. Company Overview



11.1.2. Financial Performance



11.2. Danaher Corporation



11.2.1. Company Overview



11.2.2. Financial Performance



11.3. Roche Diagnostics



11.3.1. Company Overview



11.3.2. Financial Performance



11.4. Abbott Laboratories



11.4.1. Company Overview



11.4.2. Financial Performance



11.5. Cepheid



11.5.1. Company Overview



11.5.2. Financial Performance



To Get This Report at a Lucrative Price, Click @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/checkout-form/3714



Thank you for reading our report. To know more about customization options, please get in touch with us. Our team will ensure the report is tailored to suit your requirements.



Have a Look at Related Reports:



Cancer Diagnostics Market Size, Share & Analysis, By Test Type (Imaging, Laboratory Test, Genetic Test, Biopsy, Endoscopy, Others), By Application (Breast Cancer, Colorectal Cancer, Cervical Cancer, Lung Cancer, Prostate Cancer, Skin Cancer, Blood Cancer, Ovarian Cancer, Others), By End-User (Hospitals & Clinics, Diagnostic Centers, Research Institutes, Others), And Region, Segment Forecasts To 2027



Biomarkers Market Size, Trends & Analysis, By Product (Consumables, Software, Services), By Type (Efficacy Biomarkers, Safety Biomarkers, Validation Biomarkers), By Application (Drug Discovery and Development, Diagnostic, Disease Risk Assessment, Personalized Medicine, Others), By Disease Indication (Cardiovascular Disease, Cancer, Immunological Disorders, Neurological Disorders, Other Diseases), And Region, Segment Forecasts To 2027



Breast Cancer Diagnostics Market Size, Share & Analysis, By Test Type (Imaging, Biopsy, Genomic Test, Blood Test, Others), By Breast Cancer Type (Ductal Carcinoma In Situ, Invasive Ductal Carcinoma, Inflammatory Breast Cancer, Metastatic Breast Cancer), By End-User (Hospitals & Clinics, Diagnostic Centers, Research Institutes, Others), And Region, Segment Forecasts To 2027



About Reports and Data:



Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client's make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market.