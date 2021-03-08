Oncology Nutrition Market Size – USD 1.52 Billion in 2018, Market Growth - CAGR of 8.2%, Market Trends –Increasing demand for home care nutritional products and increasing demand to meet cancer patient’s nutritional requirements.
New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/08/2021 -- The Oncology Nutrition Market is forecast to grow from USD 1.52 Billion in 2018 to USD 2.77 Billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 8.2%, during the forecast period. The market is primarily driven by the increasing demand for home care nutritional products and increasing demand to meet cancer patient's nutritional requirements. Dietary factors are identified as having a significant impact on cancer risk, with different dietary elements increasing as well as reducing risk. Diet and obesity can be associated with up to 30% to 35% of deaths from cancer, whereas physical inactivity appears to be associated with 7% cancer risk.
About 85% of all cases of cancer are caused by diet and lifestyle. Food is vital. It can contribute to cancer development as well as help the cancer process prevention and management. Clinical outcomes are significantly improved by using Oncology Nutrition as an integrated and holistic approach to cancer.
Top Players Covered in the Report Include:
Hormel Foods
Fresenius Kabi AG
Meiji Holdings
Nestle S.A.
Mead Johnson Nutrition Company
Abbott Laboratories
Danone
Braun Melsungen AG
Others
Overall market growth is driven largely by shifting focus from parenteral to enteral nutrition, increasing cancer incidence, increasing demand for nutritional requirements in the home care sector, increasing number of patients being treated for malnutrition, and increasing the quality of nutritional interventions in clinical research.
Segments covered in the report:
This report forecasts volume and revenue growth at a global, regional & country level, and provides an analysis on the industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2016 to 2026. For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data have segmented the market on the basis of type, stages, distribution channel, nutrition support end use and regional analysis.
Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)
Stomach and Gastrointestinal Cancers
Liver Cancer
Breast Cancer
Lung Cancer
Esophageal Cancer
Head and Neck Cancer
Pancreatic Cancer
Blood Cancer
Other Cancers
End User (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)
Hospitals
Clinics
Distribution Channel (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)
Hospitals
Retail Pharmacies
Online Pharmacies
Stages (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)
Chemotherapy
Hormone therapy
Radiation therapy
Surgery
Immunotherapy
Stem cell transplant
Nutrition Support (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)
Enteral Nutrition
Parenteral Nutrition
Region (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)
North America
US
Europe
France
UK
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Latin America
Brazil
Middle East & Africa
Further key findings from the report suggest
Based on cancer type, the market is segmented into breast, liver, stomach & gastrointestinal, head & neck, pancreatic, esophageal, lung, blood and other cancers. The head & neck segment is expected to hold the largest market share throughout the forecast period. It is expected to reach USD 560.5 Million in 2026, at a CAGR of 9.7% during the forecast period.
Based on distribution channel, the market is segmented into hospitals, online pharmacies and retail pharmacies. The hospital is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period. It is expected to reach USD 1.06 Billion in 2026, at a CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period.
Based on nutrition support, the market is segmented into enteral nutrition and parenteral nutrition. The enteral nutrition market is expected to hold the largest market share throughout the forecast period. It is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period.
Based on region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa and Latin America. The North America region is expected to hold the largest market share throughout the forecast period. It is expected to reach USD 1.01 Billion in 2026, at a CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period. North America is showing significant market growth due to the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and disorders, coupled with the rapidly growing aging population, showing greater susceptibility to chronic and acute disorders than other segments of the population.
Key findings of the report:
- Historical and current trends of the market
- Factors likely to influence the dynamics of the market
- Growth assessment of various market segments throughout the forecast period
- Regional and global analysis of the market players including their market share, revenue contribution, and global position
- Growth strategies adopted by key market players to combat the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the market
- Impact of the technological developments and R&D advancements on the Oncology Nutrition market
- Strategic recommendations to the established market players and emerging companies
