Oncology Pharmaceuticals Market in India 2012 - Latest Report

Oncology pharmaceuticals market in India, a leading segment of the overall pharmaceuticals market is the fourth largest in volume and eighth largest in value in the global market. Since cancer is the second largest cause of death in the country, the Indian Oncology market is characterized by a huge demand for cancer drugs. It is a highly fragmented market with a large number of foreign and domestic players. The huge increase in the number of cancer cases, specially in lung cancer and breast cancer cases; changes in the cancer treatment scenario, development of alternative cancer therapies, increased cancer health insurance coverage and increasing amount of foreign direct investment (FDI) is helping the market to grow. The Indian Government, on its part is taking initiatives to work out public-private partnership projects (PPP) and reduce the essential drug prices. The market is expected to exhibit steady growth over the next few years.



The report begins with the market overview section which provides an insight into the global market, highlighting the oncology market size and growth. It then moves onto the Indian market, with a focus on market size and growth. It also provides import and export figures of cancer drugs in India in terms of value. Regional break-up of the imports and exports have been included.



An analysis of the drivers explains the factors for growth of the industry including increasing cancer cases, changes in the treatment scenario, development of alternative cancer therapies, increasing FDI and increase in the number of cancer health insurances. The key challenges include increased competition, drug patent problems and drug portfolio management problems.



The government initiatives section highlights the PPP R&D projects started in the country. It also analyses the various initiatives undertaken to reduce prices of cancer drugs, the various cancer control programmes implemented and the changes in the custom duty structure.



A brief overview of the drug regulations and patents is presented in the next section. It focuses the different stages of clinical trial that a drug must pass through. Drug regulations in India and drugs approved for marketing have been provided. The section also provides a list of important patent approvals.



The competition section gives overview of pharmaceutical companies in the country operating in the oncology pharmaceutical industry. Thereafter, the report highlights the features of the major players operating in the market in detail. It includes elaborate profile of the major players in the market along with their financial analysis. Porters Five Forces Analysis has been incorporated for a brief but effective understanding of the market scenario. It also incorporates the recent developments in the Oncology Pharmaceutical industry.



The section on strategic recommendations elaborates on decisions that existing players as well as new entrants can find it useful. The foray into generic drugs is oncology segment can be beneficial for the players to a large extent.



