Introduction

Oncolytic Virus Therapy Market



An oncolytic virus is a virus that mainly infects and kills cancer cells. As the infected cancer cells are destroyed by oncolysis, the virus releases new infectious virus particles or virions to help destroy the remaining tumor. Oncolytic viruses not only to destroy the tumor cells but also to stimulate host anti-tumor immune system responses. An oncolytic virus is a genetically engineered or naturally occurring virus, and oncolytic virus therapy is a new therapeutic approach for treating cancer and shown promising results globally.



Key Players of Global Oncolytic Virus Therapy Market =>

Key players are adopting strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, and regional expansion to stand out as strong competitors in the market. New product launches along with increased focus on R&D are other ways the leading players improve their market presence. Key players are also bolstering their networks of distribution to expand the geographical scope of their products.

February 2019, Mustang Bio and Nationwide Children's Hospital entered into an exclusive worldwide license agreement to develop an oncolytic virus (c134) to treat Glioblastoma Multiforme.

February 2019, Oncolytics Biotech Inc. is currently developing pelareorep, an intravenously delivered immuno-oncolytic virus, announced that the Spanish Agency for Medicine and Health Products had granted final approval for the forthcoming AWARE-1 window of opportunity study in breast cancer. This study, which represents the first application of Oncolytics' master clinical supply agreement with Roche for the combination of pelareorep with a leading immune checkpoint inhibitor atezolizumab (Tecentriq).

February 2019, Cytonus Therapeutics Inc. announced that it had developed Cargocytes a first-of-its-kind, controllable, cell-based platform technology for delivery of biologics. Cargocytes are engineered allogenic cell lines that can carry a variety of payloads like small molecule compounds, gene editing therapies, therapeutic RNAs, and powerful biologics such as immune modulating cytokines, antibodies, and oncolytic viruses.

September 2018, Boehringer Ingelheim acquired oncolytic virus startup ViraTherapeutics. The takeover was focused on vesicular stomatitis virus (VSV) candidates Boehringer sees becoming critical components of its efforts to gain ground in the immuno-oncology sector.



Global Oncolytic Virus Therapy Market – Market Dynamics

The global market for the Oncolytic Virus Therapy Market is primarily driven by the rising prevalence of cancer cases and increasing development of cancer-treating therapies. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), 2015, cancer was responsible for 8.8 million deaths in that year. Technological developments such as natural killer cells and use of combination therapies are also driving the market growth. Further ongoing development of virus therapies globally, which are in the pipeline will further enhance the growth of oncolytic virus therapy market in the forecast period. Moreover, research funding by government and private organizations for cancer treatment aid in the growth of the Oncolytic Virus market.

However, the high cost of oncolytic virus therapy and the immune reaction to the virus based therapies by repeated administration of therapeutics for treating cancer may hinder the market progress.



Global Oncolytic Virus Therapy Market – Segment Analysis

By Application, the oncolytic virus therapy market is segmented into melanoma, prostate cancer, breast cancer, ovarian cancer, and others. Melanoma is accounted for the largest share as most of the cancer therapies are developed for Melanoma cancers. Increasing prostate cancer cases also leading to the strong growth rate in prostate cancer therapies in recent years.

By Drug class, the oncolytic virus therapy market is segmented into Onxy-15, Talimogene laherparepvec, Reolysin, RIGVIR, and others. Talimogene laherparepvec is the largest drug class that accounted for major share in the market, and is mainly attributed to its vast penetration in cancer treatment.

By Therapy Type, the oncolytic virus therapy market is segmented into HSV-Based Oncolytic Viruses, Adenoviruses-Based Oncolytic Viruses, Vaccinia Virus-Based Oncolytic Viruses, Vesicular Stomatitis Virus-Based Oncolytic Viruses, Newcastle Disease Virus-Based Oncolytic Viruses.



Global Oncolytic Virus Therapy Market– Geographical Analysis

North America is the dominant share in the global oncolytic virus therapy market, and it is primarily attributed to factors such as the rise in cancer cases along with technological advancement. Moreover, its broad base of the patient population and the established healthcare infrastructure and the rising disposable income and higher investment in R&D activities contribute to the growth of North America's share.

Asia-Pacific region is expected to be the fastest growing market during the forecast period, owing to the region's rapidly improving healthcare infrastructure and the presence of a broad base of the target population. The high economic growth, geographic business expansions of market players, and the increasing government initiatives.



