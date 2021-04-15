Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/15/2021 -- The global oncolytic virus therapy market size is expected to reach USD 866.1 Million at a steady CAGR of 23.9% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady growth of oncolytic virus therapy market can be attributed to rising cancer incidence globally. Cancer is a major cause of deaths in countries across the globe and it is estimated that in 2020, over 1.8 million new cancer cases were diagnosed in the US, with over 0.6 Million deaths occurring due to the disease.



Also, around 70% of cancer mortality occurs in low and middle-income countries. Oncolytic virus therapy (a type of immunotherapy) uses engineered viruses to destroy cancer cells without affecting healthy cells in the human body. Once a cancer cell is destroyed, it releases cancer antigens that trigger immune responses to destroy other tumor cells in the body.



Some Key Highlights in the Report

In October 2020, Oncolytics Biotech made announced the signing of a partnership agreement with AIO and Roche to commence a Phase ½ trial(GOBLET) for gastrointestinal cancer. The trial would examine the use of pelareorep with anti-PD-L1 checkpoint inhibitor by Roche in cancer patients.

Monoclonal antibodies are considered beneficial in stimulating immune responses to destroy cancer cells. In addition, certain monoclonal antibodies are capable of blocking the connection between the cellular growth promoting proteins and cancer cells, thereby killing the cancer cells.

Oncolytic virus therapy in the treatment of lung cancer is used to deliver specific immunomodulatory or therapeutic genes to destroy cancer cells. Oncolytic virus therapy holds significant potential to improve tumor cell oncolysis and circumvent resistance mechanisms of tumor cells. It was estimated that in 2020, over 0.2 million adults in the US were diagnosed with lung cancer, which accounted for around 13.0% of the total individuals diagnosed with cancer in the same year.

The North America oncolytic virus therapy accounted for largest revenue share in the global oncolytic virus therapy market in 2020, which can be attributed to rising incidence of cancer, particularly among the elderly population. Furthermore, presence of major oncolytic virus therapy firms and rising investments in cancer immunotherapy is a major factor driving growth of the market in the region.

Key players in the market include Oncolytics Biotech Inc., Lokon Pharma AB, PsiOxus Therapeutics, Sorrento Therapeutics Inc., CG Oncology Inc., ORYX GmbH & Co. KG, VCNBiosciences, DNAtrix, Targovax, and SillaJen Inc.



Important Points Mentioned in the Oncolytic Virus Therapy Market Study

Manufacturing Analysis: The report initially analyzes the various segments of the market in a brief manner, which includes product types, applications, and so on. Further, the report consists of a separate section wherein an in-depth analysis of the manufacturing process has been provided which has been verified thorough primary information collected by experts of reputed industries as well as the industry analysts.



Sales and Revenue Estimation: By applying several top-down and bottom-up approaches on the previous years' sales and revenue data as well as the present market scenario, the analysts have anticipated the market growth and size in major geographies. The report further includes an all-inclusive study on the applications and end-user industries participating in the market. Furthermore, the report provides crucial data on the regulatory policies and guidelines, as well as the macro-economic factors, that determine the evolution of the market along with predictive analysis.



Demand & Supply Assessment: The report further offers key information on the manufacturing and cost analysis, consumption ration, import/export factors, and product and service distribution.



Competitiveness: The report provides crucial data based on the company profile, product portfolio, product and service cost, potential, and sales and revenue generated by the key pioneers and other leading companies.



Regional scope- North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Central & South America; MEA



Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2021–2028)

Monoclonal Antibodies

Checkpoint Inhibitors

Cancer Vaccines

Immunomodulators



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2021–2028)

Melanoma

Lung Cancer

Breast Cancer

Others



End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2021–2028)

Hospitals

Clinics

Research Institutes

Others



To offer more clarity on the current business environment researchers probe into the import and export status, supply chain management, demand and supply, consumption capability and manufacturing capacity. When assessing the size of the industry special consideration is given to the value and volume of the products and services offered on a year on year basis.



Key questions answered in the report

What will be the market size in terms of value and volume in the next five years?

Which segment is currently leading the market?

In which region will the market find its highest growth?

Which players will take the lead in the market?

What are the key drivers and restraints of the market's growth?



