Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/21/2021 -- The global oncolytic virus therapy market size is expected to reach USD 866.1 Million at a steady CAGR of 23.9% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady growth of oncolytic virus therapy market can be attributed to rising cancer incidence globally. Cancer is a major cause of deaths in countries across the globe and it is estimated that in 2020, over 1.8 million new cancer cases were diagnosed in the US, with over 0.6 Million deaths occurring due to the disease.



Get a Sample PDF: https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/541



We provide detailed product mapping and investigation of various market scenarios. Our expert analysts provide a thorough analysis and breakdown of the market presence of key market leaders. We strive to stay updated with the recent developments and follow the latest company news related to the industry players operating in the global Oncolytic Virus Therapy market. This helps us to comprehensively analyze the individual standing of the companies as well as the competitive landscape. Our vendor landscape analysis offers a complete study to help you gain the upper hand in the competition.



Key players in the market include Oncolytics Biotech Inc., Lokon Pharma AB, PsiOxus Therapeutics, Sorrento Therapeutics Inc., CG Oncology Inc., ORYX GmbH & Co. KG, VCNBiosciences, DNAtrix, Targovax, and SillaJen Inc.



Emergen Research has segmented the global oncolytic virus therapy market on the basis of type, application, end-use, and region:



Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2021–2028)

Monoclonal Antibodies

Checkpoint Inhibitors

Cancer Vaccines

Immunomodulators



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2021–2028)

Melanoma

Lung Cancer

Breast Cancer

Others



End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2021–2028)

Hospitals

Clinics

Research Institutes

Others



Check Our Prices: https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/541



The report is an investigative study of the technological developments and product advancements, along with a regional analysis for each product and application offered in the market. The fundamental objective of the report is to give an insight into the workings of the Oncolytic Virus Therapy industry. It provides an accurate and strategic outlook of the market with a thorough assessment of the segments and sub-segments of the market. It provides a panoramic view of the industry to offer a deeper understanding of the global industry.



The report classifies the global Oncolytic Virus Therapy market into various regions, including:



North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, the U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Enquire for customization in Report @: https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/541



Report Highlights:



The report conducts a comparative assessment of the leading market players participating in the global Oncolytic Virus Therapy market.

The report marks the notable developments that have recently taken place in the Oncolytic Virus Therapy industry

It details on the strategic initiatives undertaken by the market competitors for business expansion.

It closely examines the micro- and macro-economic growth indicators, as well as the essential elements of the Oncolytic Virus Therapy market value chain.

The repot further jots down the major growth prospects for the emerging market players in the leading regions of the market.



Table of Content



Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Research Sources



1.4.1. Primary



1.4.2. Secondary



1.4.3. Paid Sources



1.5. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2020-2028



Chapter 3. Key Insights



Chapter 4. Oncolytic Virus Therapy Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Oncolytic Virus Therapy Market Material Segmentation Analysis



4.2. Industrial Outlook



4.2.1. Market indicators analysis



4.2.2. Market drivers' analysis



4.2.2.1. Rising incidences of cancer



4.2.2.2. Increased investments in research and development



4.2.2.3. Growing awareness about early cancer detection



4.2.2.4. Growing geriatric population



4.2.3. Market restraints analysis



4.2.3.1. Cost prohibitive oncolytic virus therapy



4.3. Technological Insights



4.4. Regulatory Framework



4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis



4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis



4.7. Price trend Analysis



4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis



Chapter 5. Oncolytic Virus Therapy Market By Type Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million)



5.1. Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2020 & 2028



5.1.1. Monoclonal Antibodies



5.1.2. Checkpoint Inhibitors



5.1.3. Cancer Vaccines



5.1.4. Immunomodulators



Chapter 6. Oncolytic Virus Therapy Market By Application Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)



6.1. Application Dynamics & Market Share, 2020 & 2028



6.1.1. Melanoma



6.1.2. Lung Cancer



6.1.3. Breast Cancer



6.1.4. Others



Continue…!



To get leading market solutions, visit the link below: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/oncolytic-virus-therapy-market



Thank you for reading our report. Customization of this report is available in chapter-wise or region-wise sections. Kindly get in touch with us to know more about the report, and our team will provide excellent assistance.

About Us:



At Emergen Research, we believe in advancing with technology. We are a growing market research and strategy consulting company with an exhaustive knowledge base of cutting-edge and potentially market-disrupting technologies that are predicted to become more prevalent in the coming decade.



Contact Us:



Eric Lee



Corporate Sales Specialist



Emergen Research | Web: www.emergenresearch.com



Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756



E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com



Facebook | LinkdIn | Twitter | Blogs