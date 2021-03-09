Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/09/2021 -- The global oncolytic virus therapy market size is expected to reach USD 866.1 Million at a steady CAGR of 23.9% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady growth of oncolytic virus therapy market can be attributed to rising cancer incidence globally. Cancer is a major cause of deaths in countries across the globe and it is estimated that in 2020, over 1.8 million new cancer cases were diagnosed in the US, with over 0.6 Million deaths occurring due to the disease. Also, around 70% of cancer mortality occurs in low and middle-income countries. Oncolytic virus therapy (a type of immunotherapy) uses engineered viruses to destroy cancer cells without affecting healthy cells in the human body. Once a cancer cell is destroyed, it releases cancer antigens that trigger immune responses to destroy other tumor cells in the body.



Market Segments

The global Oncolytic Virus Therapy market has been categorized based on the product type, application, and region. Our expert analysts undertake a thorough assessment of all of the segments included in the report and analyze them based on their market share, revenue, market growth rate, and other vital factors. The segmentation allows the interested parties to determine sectors in the global Oncolytic Virus Therapy market with high growth prospects and understand the growth strategies adopted by leading segments during the forecast period.



Some Key Highlights in the Report

In October 2020, Oncolytics Biotech made announced the signing of a partnership agreement with AIO and Roche to commence a Phase ½ trial(GOBLET) for gastrointestinal cancer. The trial would examine the use of pelareorep with anti-PD-L1 checkpoint inhibitor by Roche in cancer patients.

Monoclonal antibodies are considered beneficial in stimulating immune responses to destroy cancer cells. In addition, certain monoclonal antibodies are capable of blocking the connection between the cellular growth promoting proteins and cancer cells, thereby killing the cancer cells.

Oncolytic virus therapy in the treatment of lung cancer is used to deliver specific immunomodulatory or therapeutic genes to destroy cancer cells. Oncolytic virus therapy holds significant potential to improve tumor cell oncolysis and circumvent resistance mechanisms of tumor cells. It was estimated that in 2020, over 0.2 million adults in the US were diagnosed with lung cancer, which accounted for around 13.0% of the total individuals diagnosed with cancer in the same year.

The North America oncolytic virus therapy accounted for largest revenue share in the global oncolytic virus therapy market in 2020, which can be attributed to rising incidence of cancer, particularly among the elderly population. Furthermore, presence of major oncolytic virus therapy firms and rising investments in cancer immunotherapy is a major factor driving growth of the market in the region.

Key players in the market include Oncolytics Biotech Inc., Lokon Pharma AB, PsiOxus Therapeutics, Sorrento Therapeutics Inc., CG Oncology Inc., ORYX GmbH & Co. KG, VCNBiosciences, DNAtrix, Targovax, and SillaJen Inc.



Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2021–2028)

Monoclonal Antibodies

Checkpoint Inhibitors

Cancer Vaccines

Immunomodulators



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2021–2028)

Melanoma

Lung Cancer

Breast Cancer

Others



End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2021–2028)

Hospitals

Clinics

Research Institutes

Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million MT; 2017-2027)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

MEA



